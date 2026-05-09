World's only country with highest number of airports: Not Russia or Canada, this nation boasts over 5,000 public and 10,000 private airports; its name is...
World's only country with highest number of airports: The airports serve as the vital pulse of global civilisation, acting as more than a mere terminal for departures and arrivals. These function as significant part of economies. Meanwhile, by bridging geographic divides, airports provide a critical lifeline for emergency services and more.
Name
The United States of America (USA) is the country that has the highest number of airports in the world.
Number
There are more than 15,000 airports in the USA. According to reports, over 5,000 of these are public and the rest are private.
Importance
In a large country, driving from one side to the other could take days, whereas a flight takes only a few hours. Airports are more than just a mode of transportation; they also serve as major job hubs, lifelines during emergencies, and much more.
Passenger flights
The USA has the most passenger flights in the world, with over 25,000 flights each day, according to World Population Review.
Second
Brazil ranks second among countries with the most airports. According to reports, it has more than 4,900 airports, with nearly 590 public airports and the rest being private.
Others
According to the WorldAtlas, other nations with the highest number of airports are:
Rank 3- Australia (over 2,100 airports) Rank 4- Mexico (nearly 1,500 airports) Rank 5- Canada (over 1,400 airports)
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific
Trending Photos