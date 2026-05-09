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NewsPhotosWorld's only country with highest number of airports: Not Russia or Canada, this nation boasts over 5,000 public and 10,000 private airports; its name is...
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World's only country with highest number of airports: Not Russia or Canada, this nation boasts over 5,000 public and 10,000 private airports; its name is...

World's only country with highest number of airports: The airports serve as the vital pulse of global civilisation, acting as more than a mere terminal for departures and arrivals. These function as significant part of economies. Meanwhile, by bridging geographic divides, airports provide a critical lifeline for emergency services and more. 

Updated:May 09, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
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Name

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Name

The United States of America (USA) is the country that has the highest number of airports in the world. 

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Number

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Number

There are more than 15,000 airports in the USA. According to reports, over 5,000 of these are public and the rest are private. 

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Importance

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Importance

In a large country, driving from one side to the other could take days, whereas a flight takes only a few hours. Airports are more than just a mode of transportation; they also serve as major job hubs, lifelines during emergencies, and much more.

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Passenger flights

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Passenger flights

The USA has the most passenger flights in the world, with over 25,000 flights each day, according to World Population Review. 

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Second

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Second

Brazil ranks second among countries with the most airports. According to reports, it has more than 4,900 airports, with nearly 590 public airports and the rest being private.

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Others

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Others

According to the WorldAtlas, other nations with the highest number of airports are: 

Rank 3- Australia (over 2,100 airports) Rank 4- Mexico (nearly 1,500 airports) Rank 5- Canada (over 1,400 airports)

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific 

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