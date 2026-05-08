World's only country with highest number of skyscrapers: 3k+ buildings over 150 meters high; not Japan, Russia, US, or UAE, it is...
Skyscrapers are among the most iconic symbols of modern urban development. They represent architectural innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement. These structures are designed to maximize space while housing offices, residences, hotels, and commercial spaces. Over time, skyscrapers have evolved from simple high-rise buildings into engineering marvels.
Name
According to a list compiled by the World Population Review, China is the country with the most buildings over 150 meters high.
Number
According to the report, China has over 3,400 buildings that are more than 150 meters high.
Tallest building in China
The report further stated that China has more than 1,200 buildings over 200 meters and 122 over 300 meters high.
Meanwhile, the country’s tallest building is known to be the Shanghai Tower.
USA
In the United States of America (USA) around 900 buildings are over 150 meters, 246 are 200 meters, and around 30 are over 300 meters tall.
UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to the world's tallest Burj Khalifa and the Marina 101 which are 425 metres tall. The nation reportedly has over 340 buildings over 150 metres and 158 buildings 200 metres or more.
Others
Other countries with the most buildings over 150 meters high, according to World Population Review, are Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific
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