Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894051https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-only-country-with-zero-hospitals-no-child-born-in-96-years-in-pics-2894051
NewsPhotosWorld's Only Country With ZERO Hospitals, No Child Born In 96 Years!- In Pics
photoDetails

World's Only Country With ZERO Hospitals, No Child Born In 96 Years!- In Pics

The Vatican City serves as the residence of the Pope and other significant religious figures of the Roman Catholic Church. Despite numerous requests to build a hospital within its borders since its establishment, all proposals have been rejected.

 

Updated:May 01, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Follow Us

World's Only Country With ZERO Hospitals

1/8
World's Only Country With ZERO Hospitals

The Vatican City serves as the residence of the Pope and other significant religious figures of the Roman Catholic Church. Despite numerous requests to build a hospital within its borders since its establishment, all proposals have been rejected.

 

Follow Us

2/8

Hospitals, schools, and other essential services are fundamental for any modern nation, and it’s hard to imagine a country without at least one hospital. However, there is one such country—though for reasons you might not expect. Let's explore further.

 

Follow Us

A Nation Without Hospitals

3/8

The country in question is the Vatican City, the world's smallest country and the center of Christianity. Located within Rome, Italy, Vatican City is the home of the Roman Catholic Church, yet it has no hospitals within its territory. More remarkably, no child has been born in this city-state for nearly 96 years.

 

Follow Us

4/8

Vatican City, officially recognized as an independent sovereign state on February 11, 1929, has not seen a single birth since its formation.

 

Follow Us

Why Doesn’t Vatican City Have Hospitals?

5/8

The Vatican City is home to the Pope and other prominent religious leaders and priests. Over the years, several requests to establish a hospital have been made, but all have been declined. Fortunately, the Vatican is situated within Rome, so whenever medical attention is required, people are referred to Italian hospitals.

 

Follow Us

6/8

The decision not to build hospitals is likely due to the small size of Vatican City and the high quality of healthcare readily available in nearby Rome. Vatican City is a tiny enclave, covering just 0.49 square kilometers (0.19 square miles), and has a population of fewer than 1,000 people (around 882 as of recent estimates). For any medical needs, residents are transferred to clinics or hospitals in Rome. This is also why no children have been born in Vatican City since its independence, as pregnant women receive care in Rome.

 

Follow Us

Additional Facts About Vatican City

7/8

Though its population is minuscule, Vatican City attracts millions of visitors annually, contributing to its unusually high crime rate, particularly petty crimes like shoplifting and pickpocketing, often committed by tourists.

 

Follow Us

8/8

Vatican City is also home to the world’s smallest railway station, the Città Vaticano station, which was built in 1933 during Pope Pius XI's reign. The station has two tracks, each 300 meters long, and is primarily used for freight, as passenger trains do not operate in the city-state.

 

Follow Us
world's only country with zero hospitalsno child born in 96 yearsno healthcareisolated nationno birth in 96 yearsmysterious countryhospital-free country96 years without a birthunique country factsstrange facts about countriescountry's populationcountry without hospitalsunknown countryIsolationzero medical facilitiesno healthcare infrastructurebirthless countryuncontacted nationVatican City
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day – History & Significance | See Pics
camera icon5
title
Auto news
5 Cars That Offer 30+ Km Mileage - Includes One 5-Star Safety-Rated Model
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
CSK Qualification Scenario: Can MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Defeat Against Punjab Kings?
camera icon11
title
Marco Jansen
Happy Birthday Marco Jansen: All About Punjab Kings' All-Rounder's Love Story With Moyika Human - In Pics
camera icon10
title
ITR 1
ITR-1, ITR-4 Forms For AY 2025-26 Notified: 9 Major Changes Income Tax Filers Should Know
NEWS ON ONE CLICK