World's Only Country With ZERO Hospitals, No Child Born In 96 Years!- In Pics
The Vatican City serves as the residence of the Pope and other significant religious figures of the Roman Catholic Church. Despite numerous requests to build a hospital within its borders since its establishment, all proposals have been rejected.
World's Only Country With ZERO Hospitals
Hospitals, schools, and other essential services are fundamental for any modern nation, and it’s hard to imagine a country without at least one hospital. However, there is one such country—though for reasons you might not expect. Let's explore further.
A Nation Without Hospitals
The country in question is the Vatican City, the world's smallest country and the center of Christianity. Located within Rome, Italy, Vatican City is the home of the Roman Catholic Church, yet it has no hospitals within its territory. More remarkably, no child has been born in this city-state for nearly 96 years.
Vatican City, officially recognized as an independent sovereign state on February 11, 1929, has not seen a single birth since its formation.
Why Doesn’t Vatican City Have Hospitals?
The Vatican City is home to the Pope and other prominent religious leaders and priests. Over the years, several requests to establish a hospital have been made, but all have been declined. Fortunately, the Vatican is situated within Rome, so whenever medical attention is required, people are referred to Italian hospitals.
The decision not to build hospitals is likely due to the small size of Vatican City and the high quality of healthcare readily available in nearby Rome. Vatican City is a tiny enclave, covering just 0.49 square kilometers (0.19 square miles), and has a population of fewer than 1,000 people (around 882 as of recent estimates). For any medical needs, residents are transferred to clinics or hospitals in Rome. This is also why no children have been born in Vatican City since its independence, as pregnant women receive care in Rome.
Additional Facts About Vatican City
Though its population is minuscule, Vatican City attracts millions of visitors annually, contributing to its unusually high crime rate, particularly petty crimes like shoplifting and pickpocketing, often committed by tourists.
Vatican City is also home to the world’s smallest railway station, the Città Vaticano station, which was built in 1933 during Pope Pius XI's reign. The station has two tracks, each 300 meters long, and is primarily used for freight, as passenger trains do not operate in the city-state.
