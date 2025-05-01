6 / 8

The decision not to build hospitals is likely due to the small size of Vatican City and the high quality of healthcare readily available in nearby Rome. Vatican City is a tiny enclave, covering just 0.49 square kilometers (0.19 square miles), and has a population of fewer than 1,000 people (around 882 as of recent estimates). For any medical needs, residents are transferred to clinics or hospitals in Rome. This is also why no children have been born in Vatican City since its independence, as pregnant women receive care in Rome.