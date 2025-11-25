Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's Only Floating National Park: Home To Several Wildlife; Not In US Or China, It's In India's…
World's Only Floating National Park: Home To Several Wildlife; Not In US Or China, It's In India's…

World's Only Floating National Park: India is home to the world’s only floating national park, a rare ecological marvel recognised for its distinctive landscape and rich biodiversity. This unique protected area is formed on naturally floating biomass and supports a remarkable range of wildlife, including several endangered and endemic species.

Updated:Nov 25, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Name and Location

Name and Location

Keibul Lamjao National Park is recognised as the world's only floating national park. It is located in the south-western part of Manipur's Loktak Lake.

Sangai's Habitat

Sangai

It is the last natural habitat of the brow-antlered deer, Sangai, which is the dancing deer of Manipur. 

Deer Sighting

Deer Sighting

According to the Bishnupur district website, a glimpse of the deer in this unique wetland ecosystem is a must for any wildlife enthusiast. 

Other Wildlife

Other Wildlife

The other wildlife that are seen around the park are Hog Deer, Otter, a host of waterfowl and migratory birds, the latter usually sighted during November to March. 

Brow-Antlered Deer

Brow-Antlered Deer

According to an IANS report dated March 25, 2023, the endangered subspecies of brow-antlered deer reside in about 15 to 20 kilometres across the Keibul Lamjao National Park. It is also the state animal of Manipur. 

Sangai

Sangai

Sangai's significance is visible in the cultural folklore where it is the binding factor between humans and nature; notably, killing it is a sin, the IANS report further stated. 

Ecosystem

Ecosystem

Its delicate ecosystem makes it an important site for conservation and ecological research. Beyond its natural beauty, the park holds environmental significance, attracting visitors, scientists, and wildlife enthusiasts from around the world.

 

Keibul Lamjao National ParkFloating national park
