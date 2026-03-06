Advertisement
World's safest countries: Amid global unrest, these nations offer peaceful life to citizens - Check top 10 list

World's safest countries: Safety is one of the key factors people consider while choosing places to live, travel, or invest. Meanwhile, factors such as economic stability, quality education, and inclusive social policies contribute to a secure and peaceful society. 

 

Updated:Mar 06, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
US-Iran war

US-Iran war

Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

This prompted a fierce response from Tehran as Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, ANI reported. 

World's safest countries

World's safest countries

According to a list by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the top 10 safest countries are:

Most peaceful nation

Most peaceful nation

Iceland ranked as the most peaceful country in the world, in the Global Peace Index and as per the report the score was 1.095.

Top 3

Top 3

According to the report, here are the countries that made it to the top 3 of the list:  Rank 2- Ireland (Score: 1.260); Rank 3- New Zealand (Score: 1.282) 

Top 5

Top 5

The nations that made it to the top five rankings in the list are:  Rank 4- Austria (Score: 1.294); Rank 5- Switzerland (Score: 1.294)

Sixth rank

Sixth rank

Rank 6 in the list was taken by Singapore with a score of 1.357, according to the report. 

Top 10

Top 10

Other nations in the top 10 list:  Rank 7- Portugal (Score: 1.371); Rank 8- Denmark (Score: 1.393); Rank 9- Slovenia (Score: 1.409); Rank 10- Finland (Score: 1.420) 

 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

10 safest countries in the worldMost Peaceful Countries 2025us iran war
