World's safest countries: Amid global unrest, these nations offer peaceful life to citizens - Check top 10 list
World's safest countries: Safety is one of the key factors people consider while choosing places to live, travel, or invest. Meanwhile, factors such as economic stability, quality education, and inclusive social policies contribute to a secure and peaceful society.
US-Iran war
Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
This prompted a fierce response from Tehran as Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, ANI reported.
World's safest countries
According to a list by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the top 10 safest countries are:
Most peaceful nation
Iceland ranked as the most peaceful country in the world, in the Global Peace Index and as per the report the score was 1.095.
Top 3
According to the report, here are the countries that made it to the top 3 of the list: Rank 2- Ireland (Score: 1.260); Rank 3- New Zealand (Score: 1.282)
Top 5
The nations that made it to the top five rankings in the list are: Rank 4- Austria (Score: 1.294); Rank 5- Switzerland (Score: 1.294)
Sixth rank
Rank 6 in the list was taken by Singapore with a score of 1.357, according to the report.
Top 10
Other nations in the top 10 list: Rank 7- Portugal (Score: 1.371); Rank 8- Denmark (Score: 1.393); Rank 9- Slovenia (Score: 1.409); Rank 10- Finland (Score: 1.420)
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
