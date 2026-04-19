World's shortest rivers: Italy, USA, Norway - Where are they located? Check
World's shortest rivers: The world’s shortest rivers are remarkable natural features defined by their extremely brief length, often flowing just a few meters from their source to their mouth. Despite their size, they play an important role in local ecosystems, and their unique characteristics often make them points of curiosity. Check here:
(Note: This list is based on the data available on the World Atlas website.)
Tamborasi River
The shortest river in the world is considered to be the Tamborasi River. It is in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, and is 20 meters long and only 15 meters wide, and flows into the Flores Sea, as per the WorldAtlas.
Kovasselva River
The Kovasselva River starts at Lake Kovassvatnet and ends at the Norwegian Sea; it flows for 22 meters.
Other short rivers
3: Reprua River, Georgia- 27 meters
4: Ombla River, Croatia- 30 meters
Jezernica River
Another one of the shortest rivers in the world is the Jezernica River, Slovenia and it is 55 meters in length.
River with only 61 meters in length
Roe River, located in Montana, United States, flows for just 61 meters.
Rio Los Patos
Los Patos is 61 meters in length and flows into the Caribbean Sea at Barahona beach.
Others
D River, Oregon, United States- 130 meters
Azuis River, Brazil- 147 meters
Aril River, Italy- 175 meters
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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