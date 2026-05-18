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NewsPhotosWorld's smallest airport: Has shortest commercial runway on Earth; measures just 400 meters
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World's smallest airport: Has shortest commercial runway on Earth; measures just 400 meters

World's smallest airport: There is an airport somewhere in the world where the runway runs out before your nerves do. Where the ocean waits at one end, a cliff at the other, and the margin between a clean landing and disaster is measured in metres, not miles. Pilots need special permission to fly here. Most aircraft cannot. And yet, every day, flights arrive and depart as if this were perfectly normal, because for the people who live here, it is.

Updated:May 18, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
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Where In World Is This Place?

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Where In World Is This Place?

Most airports are defined by their scale, sprawling terminals, long taxiways, and runways stretching well beyond a kilometre. Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport on the Caribbean island of Saba is defined by the opposite. Its single runway measures just 400 metres, making it the shortest commercial runway anywhere in the world. And yet, flights come and go here every day.

 

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The Runway That Ends Where Cliffs Begin

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The Runway That Ends Where Cliffs Begin

Saba is a special municipality of the Netherlands, sitting quietly in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. It is a place of steep volcanic hills, lush greenery, and very few tourists, which is precisely the point for those who do come. The airport is the island's only air link to the outside world, connecting Saba to neighbouring Caribbean islands and keeping its small community from being entirely cut off.

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A Runway Like No Other

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A Runway Like No Other

The airport sits on one of the few flat stretches of land the island offers, carved out between hills on one side and the open sea on the other. There is no room for error. The runway ends where the cliffs begin, and beyond those cliffs is the ocean. Only small propeller aircraft are permitted to operate here, and pilots must hold special certification before they are allowed to attempt the approach. Strong crosswinds, dramatic elevation changes and the sheer brevity of the landing strip make every arrival a precise, practised manoeuvre.

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Simple But Essential

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Simple But Essential

The terminal building is modest, a small, no-fuss structure that handles a handful of flights each day. There are no jet bridges, no lengthy queues, and no sprawling departure halls. Passengers are on the island within minutes of stepping off the plane. For the people of Saba, this little airport is not a curiosity.

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A Draw For Aviation Enthusiasts

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A Draw For Aviation Enthusiasts

Word has spread in aviation circles about Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, and it has built a following among those who collect unusual flying experiences. The combination of dramatic scenery, a technically demanding approach, and the sheer oddity of landing somewhere so small has turned it into something of a bucket-list destination for pilots and plane spotters alike.

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World's smallest airportJuancho E. Yrausquin AirportAviation sectorCaribbean holiday
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