World's smallest airport: Has shortest commercial runway on Earth; measures just 400 meters

photoDetails

english

3048707

World's smallest airport: There is an airport somewhere in the world where the runway runs out before your nerves do. Where the ocean waits at one end, a cliff at the other, and the margin between a clean landing and disaster is measured in metres, not miles. Pilots need special permission to fly here. Most aircraft cannot. And yet, every day, flights arrive and depart as if this were perfectly normal, because for the people who live here, it is.