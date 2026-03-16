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NewsPhotosWorld's 'strange' country: Small in size, no airport, no currency, still one of richest in Europe - Know all about it
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World's 'strange' country: Small in size, no airport, no currency, still one of richest in Europe - Know all about it

This European nation stands out for its unusual characteristics and remarkable prosperity. The country operates differently from most modern states yet it continues to function. Although small in territory and population, the nation has managed to build an image. 

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
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Name and location

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Name and location

Liechtenstein is located in Central Europe and is very small in size, covering a total area of around 160 square kilometers, according to World Atlas.

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Liechtenstein Airport

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Liechtenstein Airport

The reports also stated that Liechtenstein does not have an official airport. 

So when someone wants to travel to the nation, they reportedly reach Switzerland or Austria and then travel via road. 

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Liechtenstein Currency

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Liechtenstein Currency

According to several media reports, Liechtenstein does not have its own currency; instead, it uses the Swiss franc (CHF).

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Richest?

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Richest?

Liechtenstein is one of the richest nations in Europe, with "an IMF-estimated 2025 GDP per capita of about $201,110 (PPP)", as per World Atlas. 

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Liechtenstein Population

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Liechtenstein Population

Liechtenstein is located between Austria and Switzerland and has a population of around 40,000 individuals, according to the data of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).  

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Liechtenstein government

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Liechtenstein government

According to IMF, the government of Liechtenstein consists of a five-member cabinet nominated by the Parliament and appointed by the prince for a four-year term. 

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Credit

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Credit

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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LiechtensteinEurope nations
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