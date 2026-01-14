World's Strongest Passports: Not US Or Japan On Top, THIS Country Takes The Lead; Check India's Rank
World's Strongest Passports: The world’s strongest passports are those that offer holders the greatest ease of international travel, allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a large number of countries. Passport strength is often influenced by factors such as a country’s diplomatic relationships, global standing, security, and economic stability. According to IANS, European passports dominated the top 10 spots, each offering access to more than 180 countries. Check full list here:
World's Strongest Passport: Singapore
According to the Henley Passport Index, Singapore topped the list of global passport rankings and the country has visa-free access to 192 countries.
Japan And South Korea
Japan (188 destinations) and South Korea followed closely, and have access to 188 nations.
United States Of America
The USA stands in 10th position with access to 179 nations.
Top 5 Nations
Position 3 was shared by Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, with access to 186 nations.
Who's Last?
Afghanistan was the weakest passport in the list, with access to just 24 destinations.
Pakistan
Pakistan in the index stands at 98th position with access to 31 countries.
India's Rank
Indian passports jumped five places in global mobility rankings in 2026, offering visa‑free, visa‑on‑arrival or eTA access to 55 destinations, according to IANS, a report said on Wednesday. The Henley Passport Index placed India at the 80th spot, sharing this rank with Algeria and Niger.
