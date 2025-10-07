Advertisement
World's Tallest Bridge With Sky-High Cafe: 2,050 Feet Above River, Taller Than Empire State Building In US; Costs Less Than F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet; Check Theme Park Features
World's Tallest Bridge With Sky-High Cafe: 2,050 Feet Above River, Taller Than Empire State Building In US; Costs Less Than F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet; Check Theme Park Features

World's Tallest Bridge: A new bridge in southern China has become the tallest in the world. Opened recently in Guizhou province, it connects two remote areas, cutting a two-hour mountain trip to just two minutes. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge isn’t just a bridge—it’s an adventure spot. Visitors can try sky balance beams, bungee jumping, and low-altitude skydiving, making it China’s first bridge-tourism complex.

Guizhou, home to about 40 million people, has over 32,000 bridges completed or under construction. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge shows China’s bold plan to connect its rugged landscapes while giving visitors an unforgettable experience. 

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Huajiang Grand Canyon: World's Tallest Bridge

Huajiang Grand Canyon: World's Tallest Bridge

China has unveiled the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, now holding the title of the world’s tallest bridge. Soaring about 2,050 feet above a river and gorge, it surpasses the Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado, which stands 956 feet high.  

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Height And Length

World's Tallest Bridge

The bridge rises an astonishing 2,051 feet (625 meters) above the Beipan River, almost 600 feet taller than the Empire State Building in US. Its total length stretches 9,482 feet (2,890 meters), making it one of the longest and tallest bridges in the world.  

Record-Breaking Main Span

World's Tallest Bridge

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge’s main span measures 4,659 feet (1,420 meters), surpassing the previous record holder, the Duge Bridge. This impressive engineering feat highlights China’s expertise in constructing large-scale suspension bridges in challenging terrain and deep canyon regions. 

World's Second Tallest Bridge

World's Tallest Bridge

Guizhou province is home to China’s tallest bridge and the world’s second-highest, the 565-meter Beipanjiang Bridge. The region has become a hub for record-breaking bridge construction, showcasing breathtaking engineering achievements amid its mountainous landscapes.  

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Construction Timeline

World's Tallest Bridge

The bridge was completed after three years and eight months of construction, dramatically reducing travel across the canyon. What used to take two hours by road can now be crossed in just two minutes, saving time and improving connectivity in the region.  

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Cafe 2,600 Feet Above River

World's Tallest Bridge

Visitors can access a high-speed glass elevator to a sky-high cafe 2,600 feet above the river, walk along a 1,900-foot glass walkway, or experience a thrilling bungee jump from the bridge. The site offers panoramic views of the canyon and an adrenaline-packed experience.  

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Theme Park Features

World's Tallest Bridge

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge also doubles as a theme park, featuring a glass skywalk, a high-speed glass elevator, and a waterfall cascading from the bridge’s edge. These attractions combine engineering marvel with entertainment, drawing tourists seeking both adventure and sightseeing.  

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Construction Details

World's Tallest Bridge

The steel-truss suspension bridge, part of the Guizhou S57 Liuzhi–Anlong Expressway, began construction in January 2022 and was completed on September 28, 2025. The bridge demonstrates cutting-edge construction techniques in one of China’s less-developed regions, improving infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Cost Less Than F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet

World's Tallest Bridge

The bridge cost an estimated 2.1 billion yuan (around $295 million), making it more expensive than an F-22 Raptor fighter jet. This comparison highlights the massive investment in infrastructure and the scale of the project, emphasizing its importance for the region’s development.  

