photoDetails

english

2969093

World's Tallest Bridge: A new bridge in southern China has become the tallest in the world. Opened recently in Guizhou province, it connects two remote areas, cutting a two-hour mountain trip to just two minutes. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge isn’t just a bridge—it’s an adventure spot. Visitors can try sky balance beams, bungee jumping, and low-altitude skydiving, making it China’s first bridge-tourism complex.

Guizhou, home to about 40 million people, has over 32,000 bridges completed or under construction. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge shows China’s bold plan to connect its rugged landscapes while giving visitors an unforgettable experience.