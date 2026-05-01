World's top 10 beaches to visit in 2026: First 3 can be reached with a flight costing just Rs 5,000

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Forbes has released its list of the "World's Best Beaches" for 2026. The destinations featured in this list may not be as renowned as traditional tourist hotspots, but they possess a unique, spectacular, and pristine identity of their own.

For budget travelers, a standout feature of this year's list is that many of these magnificent destinations, including the top three favorites in Asia, are accessible from major travel hubs via flights starting at just Rs 5,000.