World's top 10 beaches to visit in 2026: First 3 can be reached with a flight costing just Rs 5,000
Forbes has released its list of the "World's Best Beaches" for 2026. The destinations included in this list were not selected based on popularity, but rather by a panel of over a thousand travel experts who determined the final rankings by evaluating natural beauty, tranquility, wildlife, and memorable beach experiences. While these beaches may not be as famous as traditional tourist hotspots, they possess a uniquely magnificent and pristine character of their own. Notably, for budget-savvy travelers, a unique highlight of this year's list is that several top destinations, including the first three regional favorites in Asia, can be reached with flights starting as low as Rs 5,000 from major travel hubs.
(Info source: Forbes, photo credit: AI/All representative images)
Forbes has released its list of the "World's Best Beaches" for 2026. The destinations featured in this list may not be as renowned as traditional tourist hotspots, but they possess a unique, spectacular, and pristine identity of their own.
For budget travelers, a standout feature of this year's list is that many of these magnificent destinations, including the top three favorites in Asia, are accessible from major travel hubs via flights starting at just Rs 5,000.
1. Philippines
Entalula Beach (Philippines): Ranked as the world's number one beach for 2026, Entalula Beach in Palawan stands out with its limestone cliffs, crystal-clear waters, and pristine beauty. It serves as a serene sanctuary, far removed from crowded tourist hotspots.
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2. Greece
Fteri Beach (Greece): At number two, Fteri Beach in Greece is renowned for its magnificent white cliffs, turquoise waters, and peaceful atmosphere. Accessible primarily by boat, the location retains a completely natural, tranquil, and breathtakingly beautiful character.
3. Australia
Wharton Beach (Australia): Coming in at number three, Wharton Beach in Western Australia offers powerful waves, pristine white sands, and an expansive coastline. It is the perfect destination for surfing, dolphin watching, and enjoying nature without the heavy crowds typically associated with tourist destinations.
4. Madagascar
Nosy Iranja (Madagascar): Nosy Iranja takes the number four spot. It features two unique twin islands connected by a sandy spit. The waters here are clear and shallow, and it is a prime location for spotting turtles, offering one of the most magnificent beach experiences imaginable.
5. Fiji
East Beach (Fiji): At number five, East Beach on Vomo Island offers soft sands, calm waters, and the exclusive feel of a private island getaway. It is the ideal destination for those seeking peace, luxury, and an incredibly relaxing tropical vacation.
6. Anguilla
Shoal Bay East (Anguilla): Shoal Bay East ranks at number 6. The sand here is powdery white, and the water is a brilliant blue. It is renowned for its expansive stretch, gentle waves, and a perfect blend of beauty and tranquility.
7. Maldives
Digurah Beach (Maldives): At number 7, Digurah Beach in the Maldives offers a long stretch of sand, clear lagoons, and spectacular marine life, specifically, the opportunity to spot whale sharks. It is a dream destination for both swimmers and nature lovers.
8. Mexico
Playa Balandra (Mexico): Ranked at number 8, Playa Balandra is famous for its shallow waters, unique rock formations, and pristine scenery. It offers visitors a unique combination of calm swimming conditions and magnificent natural vistas.
9. Cambodia
Koh Rong Beach (Cambodia): Koh Rong Beach takes the 9th spot, featuring soft sands, bioluminescent waters at night, and a serene atmosphere. Far removed from commercialized beach destinations, it presents a unique blend of beauty and simplicity.
10. Thailand
Donald Duck Bay (Thailand): At number 10, Thailand's Donald Duck Bay stands out with its massive granite boulders, crystal-clear waters, and breathtaking scenery. It is an excellent spot for both relaxation and capturing stunning photographs.
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