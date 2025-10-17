World's Top 10 Best Airlines In 2025: From Qatar To Japan Who Got What Rank; Did India Make It On The List?
This year’s list of the top airlines consists of names that have been consistently dominating the skies with good service, safety, and customer satisfaction. Dive into the latest rankings, see who climbed the charts and who slipped. Check World's Top 10 Best Airlines In 2025 as per Skytrax.
Who Is At Top?
Qatar Airways, the national airline of the State of Qatar, ranked at the top of the list. The airline is based in Doha, and according to Skytrax, serves over 150 business and leisure destinations worldwide, with a fleet of over 200 aircraft.
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines is ranked second and operates a fleet of over 180 aircraft.
The 3rd Position Goes To...
Cathay Pacific Airways is in third position in the Skytrax list of World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2025, and uses a fleet of close to 200 aircraft.
Emirates
The fourth position in the World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2025 went to 'Emirates' and its current fleet comprises 262 aircraft.
At 5th Is ANA All Nippon Airways
ANA All Nippon Airways has now reportedly become the largest airline in Japan.
Turkish Airlines
As per Skytrax information, Turkish Airlines was founded in 1933, and ranked at sixth in the World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2025.
Korean Air
Korean Air stood at seventh position in the World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2025, as per Skytrax. Korean Air serves 125 destinations and has a fleet of 169 aircraft.
Next Position Goes To...
Air France is at number 8 and reportedly operates 1,500 daily flights in Europe and worldwide.
Japan Is At...
Japan Airlines, at ninth position, was founded in 1951 and is a significant airline today.
Hainan Airlines
Hainan Airlines took the tenth position, and its network covers various countries worldwide.
India's Position In Top 100
Air India's rank in the World's Top 100 Airlines 2025 stood at 84. This was a shift from its position in 2024, which was 90. Meanwhile, IndiGo's rank is 39, and in 2024, the rank was 42.
