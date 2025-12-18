World's Top 10 Cleanest Countries: This Nation With 14 Lakh Population Ranks First | Check India's Score
World's Top 10 Cleanest Countries: At a time when air pollution is being widely debated across India, attention is increasingly shifting towards environmental cleanliness and sustainability. In this context, it becomes relevant to take a closer look at the world’s cleanest countries. The list is based on the data of the World Population Review, and it records the individual Environmental Performance Index (EPI) scores of each country. Notably, the 2024 EPI combines 58 indicators across 11 issue categories, from climate change mitigation, air pollution, to waste management, deforestation, and biodiversity protection. Check the full list here:
(Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik)
Estonia
Estonia is a country in Europe and reportedly has a population of 1.3 million. (EPI Score 2024: 75.7)
Luxembourg
Second on the list is Luxembourg. (EPI Score 2024: 75.1)
Germany
Germany took position number three position on the list. (EPI Score 2024: 74.5)
Finland
On rank four is Finland. (EPI Score 2024: 73.8)
United Kingdom
The next position, fifth, is for the United Kingdom. (EPI Score 2024: 72.6)
Sweden
Sweden grabbed position six in the list. (EPI Score 2024: 70.3)
Norway
Norway is on seventh position. (EPI Score 2024: 69.9)
Austria
Austria is on rank eight in the list. (EPI Score 2024: 68.9)
Switzerland
Switzerland is on rank nine. (EPI Score 2024: 67.8)
Denmark
Denmark was on position ten in the list. (EPI Score 2024: 67.7)
India's EPI Score
According to the data available on the World Population Review website, India's EPI Score 2024 was 27.6
