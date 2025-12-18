photoDetails

english

World's Top 10 Cleanest Countries: At a time when air pollution is being widely debated across India, attention is increasingly shifting towards environmental cleanliness and sustainability. In this context, it becomes relevant to take a closer look at the world’s cleanest countries. The list is based on the data of the World Population Review, and it records the individual Environmental Performance Index (EPI) scores of each country. Notably, the 2024 EPI combines 58 indicators across 11 issue categories, from climate change mitigation, air pollution, to waste management, deforestation, and biodiversity protection. Check the full list here:

(Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik)