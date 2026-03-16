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NewsPhotosWorld's top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026; Check India's rank...
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World's top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026; Check India's rank...

The ranks of the world’s billionaires continue to expand, now exceeding 3,400 individuals across 80 countries, their fortunes collectively worth trillions of dollars. What makes this elite club fascinating isn’t just the staggering wealth, but how it’s concentrated; over half of all billionaires hail from just three nations. Behind these numbers lie stories of ambition, innovation, and power, offering a rare glimpse into the global playground where money shapes influence, lifestyle, and even the future of industries. This isn’t just a list, it’s a window into the forces defining the modern world.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
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1. United States

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1. United States
Total billionaires: 989 Total net worth: $8.4 trillion Richest person: Elon Musk, $839 billion

 

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2. China

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2. China
Total billionaires: 539 (vs. 450) Total net worth: $2.2 trillion Richest person: Zhang Yiming, $69.3 billion

 

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3. India

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3. India
Total billionaires: 229 Total net worth: $1 trillion Richest person: Mukesh Ambani, $99.7 billion

 

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4. Russia

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4. Russia
Total billionaires: 147 Total net worth: $649 billion Richest person: Alexey Mordashov & family, $37 billion
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5. Germany

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5. Germany
Total billionaires: 212 Total net worth: $1 trillion Richest person: Dieter Schwarz, $67.2 billion
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6. Italy

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6. Italy
Total billionaires: 89 Total net worth: $483 billion Richest person: Giancarlo Devasini, $89.3 billion

 

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7. Canada

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7. Canada
Total billionaires: 82 Total net worth: $457 billion Richest person: Changpeng Zhao, $110 billion

 

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8. Hong Kong

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8. Hong Kong
Total billionaires: 71 Total net worth: $420 billion Richest person: Robin Zeng, $53.2 billion

 

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9. Brazil

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9. Brazil
Total billionaires: 70 Total net worth: $265 billion Richest person: Eduardo Saverin, $35.9 billion
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10. Taiwan

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10. Taiwan
Total billionaires: 66 Total net worth: $245 billion Richest person: Terry Gou, estimated net worth: $15.3 billion
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