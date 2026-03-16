World's top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026; Check India's rank...

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The ranks of the world’s billionaires continue to expand, now exceeding 3,400 individuals across 80 countries, their fortunes collectively worth trillions of dollars. What makes this elite club fascinating isn’t just the staggering wealth, but how it’s concentrated; over half of all billionaires hail from just three nations. Behind these numbers lie stories of ambition, innovation, and power, offering a rare glimpse into the global playground where money shapes influence, lifestyle, and even the future of industries. This isn’t just a list, it’s a window into the forces defining the modern world.