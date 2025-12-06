World's Top 10 Countries With Most Number Of Mountains: Bhutan Or Nepal Who Is At First Position? Check If India Is In The List
World's Top 10 Most Mountainous Countries: Mountains are among the most striking features of Earth’s landscape, shaping climates, ecosystems, and human civilisations. Some countries have a particularly high number of mountainous regions. Mountains in these countries not only serve as natural barriers and sources of freshwater but also provide opportunities for tourism, adventure sports, and cultural significance. Check World's Most Mountainous Countries 2025, according to the World Population Review:
Who Is At Top?
Bhutan topped the list and is thus the most mountainous country in the world, as per World Population Review data.
Nepal stands in second position in the World's Most Mountainous Countries 2025.
Top 5
3- Tajikistan; 4- Kyrgyzstan; 5- Lesotho
6th Position Goes To...
Andorra is in sixth position in the Most Mountainous Countries 2025 list.
7th And 8th
7- Afghanistan; 8- Chile
What Is China's Rank
China is at rank 9 in the respective list.
10th Position
Armenia is in 10th position in the list.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
