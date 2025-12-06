Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2992942https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-top-10-countries-with-most-number-of-mountains-bhutan-or-nepal-who-is-at-first-position-check-if-india-is-in-the-list-2992942
NewsPhotosWorld's Top 10 Countries With Most Number Of Mountains: Bhutan Or Nepal Who Is At First Position? Check If India Is In The List
photoDetails

World's Top 10 Countries With Most Number Of Mountains: Bhutan Or Nepal Who Is At First Position? Check If India Is In The List

World's Top 10 Most Mountainous Countries: Mountains are among the most striking features of Earth’s landscape, shaping climates, ecosystems, and human civilisations. Some countries have a particularly high number of mountainous regions. Mountains in these countries not only serve as natural barriers and sources of freshwater but also provide opportunities for tourism, adventure sports, and cultural significance. Check World's Most Mountainous Countries 2025, according to the World Population Review: 

Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Who Is At Top?

1/8
Who Is At Top?

Bhutan topped the list and is thus the most mountainous country in the world, as per World Population Review data. 

Follow Us

2/8

Nepal stands in second position in the World's Most Mountainous Countries 2025.

Follow Us

Top 5

3/8
Top 5

3- Tajikistan; 4- Kyrgyzstan; 5- Lesotho

Follow Us

6th Position Goes To...

4/8
6th Position Goes To...

Andorra is in sixth position in the Most Mountainous Countries 2025 list. 

Follow Us

7th And 8th

5/8
7th And 8th

7- Afghanistan; 8- Chile

Follow Us

What Is China's Rank

6/8
What Is China's Rank

China is at rank 9 in the respective list. 

Follow Us

10th Position

7/8
10th Position

Armenia is in 10th position in the list. 

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
countries with most mountains
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ancient Temples in India
India's Most Unique Temples - From Shocking High Altitudes To Submerged In Sea - Check Locations, Names, And More
camera icon7
title
PPF withdrawal
PPF Withdrawal Rules Explained For 2025: Who Can Withdraw, How Much, And Tax Benefits
camera icon6
title
Greece
World’s Best Retirement Destination: Country With Rich Heritage And Easy Travel Options - Not Paris Or France, But…
camera icon12
title
Joe Root net worth
Meet Joe Root: How England's Test Maestro Built A Rs 70 Crore Empire From ECB Goldmine & IPL Riches; Check Bungalow, Brand Deals; Projected Worth 1,000,000,000
camera icon8
title
SRH
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi And...