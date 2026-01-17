Advertisement
World's Top 10 Driest Countries: Rainless Summers And Dry Winters? Saudi Arabia, Qatar, And More In The List | Check
World's Top 10 Driest Countries: Rainless Summers And Dry Winters? Saudi Arabia, Qatar, And More In The List | Check

World' Top 10 Direst Countries: The world's driest regions are characterised by extreme weather conditions, where rainfall is scarce and unpredictable throughout the year. Most of these places experience long, rainless summers combined with dry winters. Harsh climatic conditions, high evaporation rates, and limited freshwater availability shape daily life in these areas, making  living conditions challenging. Check full list here: 
(Information Credit: World Atlas) 

Updated:Jan 17, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
World' Top Direst Country

World' Top Direst Country

According to the data from the World Atlas, the driest country in the world is Egypt, with an average annual precipitation of 18. 

Top 3

Top 3

2- Libya; 3- Saudi Arabia 

Top 5

Top 5

4- Qatar; 5- United Arab Emirates (UAE) 

6th Driest Country In The World

6th Driest Country In The World

Bahrain is at sixth position with Average Annual Precipitation of 83. 

Top 8

Top 8

7- Algeria; 8- Mauritania

10th Driest Country In The World

10th Driest Country In The World

9- Jordan; 10- Kuwait 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/Freepik 

7
