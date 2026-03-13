World's top 10 largest militaries: India in top 3; US not in the first place, it is...
In today’s complex global security environment, military strength remains one of the most important indicators of a country’s power and influence. Check the world's top 10 nations with the largest active military manpower:
(Data source: Global Firepower)
China
According to Global Firepower, China is at the top of this list with 2,035,000 active military personnel.
India
India is at the second rank in the list with around 1,431,000 active military personnel.
US
The United States of America is at the rank three with about 1,333,030 active military personnel.
Who else in top 5
Russia and North Korea are among the top five nations with the highest active military manpower.
Pakistan and more
Rank 6- Ukraine (around 900,000 active military personnel); Rank 7- Pakistan (about 660,000 active military personnel); Rank 8- Iran (610,000 active military personnel)
Who else in top 10
Rank 9- Ethiopia (with 503,000 active military manpower); Rank 10- Türkiye (around 481,000 active military personnel)
Credits
Photos Credits: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos