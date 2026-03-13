Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3026275https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-top-10-largest-militaries-india-in-top-3-us-not-in-the-first-place-it-is-3026275
NewsPhotosWorld's top 10 largest militaries: India in top 3; US not in the first place, it is...
photoDetails

World's top 10 largest militaries: India in top 3; US not in the first place, it is...

In today’s complex global security environment, military strength remains one of the most important indicators of a country’s power and influence. Check the world's top 10 nations with the largest active military manpower: 

(Data source: Global Firepower)

Updated:Mar 13, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
Follow Us

China

1/7
China

According to Global Firepower, China is at the top of this list with 2,035,000 active military personnel. 

Follow Us

India

2/7
India

India is at the second rank in the list with around 1,431,000 active military personnel. 

Follow Us

US

3/7
US

The United States of America is at the rank three with about 1,333,030 active military personnel. 

Follow Us

Who else in top 5

4/7
Who else in top 5

Russia and North Korea are among the top five nations with the highest active military manpower. 

Follow Us

Pakistan and more

5/7
Pakistan and more

Rank 6- Ukraine (around 900,000 active military personnel); Rank 7- Pakistan (about 660,000 active military personnel); Rank 8- Iran (610,000 active military personnel)

Follow Us

Who else in top 10

6/7
Who else in top 10

Rank 9- Ethiopia (with  503,000 active military manpower); Rank 10- Türkiye (around 481,000 active military personnel) 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credits: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
China militaryIndia MilitaryPowerful Militariesmilitaries
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
This is India’s highest village with a population of less than 150
camera icon6
title
Crude oil production
World’s largest oil-producing country - Not Russia, Venezuela, Saudi, Qatar or Iran
camera icon7
title
Auto news
Car Hacks: Worried about fuel shortage? 7 smart ways to save fuel, money amid US-Israel Iran war
camera icon7
title
night view of India from space
7 night view images of India taken from space with amazing view
camera icon10
title
Top 10 richest celebrities of 2026
Top 10 richest celebrities of 2026 as per Forbes: No Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise - THIS filmmaker tops the list with $7.1 billion