NewsPhotosWorld's top 10 largest military bases: From Korea to Greenland - Check full list
World's top 10 largest military bases: From Korea to Greenland - Check full list

The world’s largest military bases are vast, often covering acres of land and employing thousands of personnel. These installations are not merely bases but multifunctional military ecosystems that support logistics, combat readiness, research, and other purposes. Strategically, the largest bases serve as pillars of their respective country's defence posture. 

(Note: The information is based on a report of 'Omni Financial.' The ranking is based on the number of active duty soldiers stationed at each location.)

(Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Updated:Feb 24, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Fort Bragg

1/10
Fort Bragg

The world's largest military base is reported to be Fort Bragg, located in North Carolina, US, including the five military branches. According to the data cited in the report of Omni Financial, dated May 14, 2021, the base has over 50,000 military personnel. (Area: 163,000 acres) 

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Fort Campbell

2/10
Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell is reportedly located squarely on the shared border between Kentucky and Tennessee and was established in 1941. As per the report, the base has over 25,000 active duty military personnel.  

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Fort Hood

3/10
Fort Hood

Another one of the United States' military bases, Fort Hood, is considered one of the largest in the world. It was built after Fort Campbell and is located in Texas, and reportedly has over 35,000 service members. (Area: around 214,000 acres)

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Lewis-McChord Joint Base

4/10
Lewis-McChord Joint Base

Lewis-McChord Joint Base is reportedly one of the newest installations in the US. According to the data cited in the report, there are 40,000 active duty service members. 

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Fort Benning

5/10
Fort Benning

Interestingly, the address of the base is in Georgia; its territory extends into Alabama, according to the report. The active duty personnel at the base are around 27,000. (Area: over 182,000 acres) 

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Camp Humphreys

6/10
Camp Humphreys

Camp Humphreys is located in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and is one of the largest overseas military bases of the United States. The base was projected to have 45,000 service members by 2022. 

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Thule Air Base

7/10
Thule Air Base

Thule Air Base is located in Greenland and is reportedly America’s northernmost military base. (Area: over 2,33,000 acres). 

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Camp Fuji

8/10
Camp Fuji

Camp Fuji, located in Japan, is often described as one of the oldest military installations in the world. According to the report, it is run primarily by the United States Marine Corps and is also used by the Japanese Ground Self Defence Force. 

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

9/10
Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is located in far southern coast of the US in Cuba. It is a major resource for the US military. (Area: over 28,000 acres)

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

Camp Hansen

10/10
Camp Hansen

Camp Hansen is a military base located in Japan and is maintained by the Marine Corps. Like Camp Fuji, this base is also shared between US and Japan troops. 

(Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik) 

