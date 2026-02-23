World's top 25 travel destinations for 2026: Hotspots from Mexico, Nepal, Morocco on list
World's top travel destinations for 2026: In recent times, travellers have been increasingly seeking journeys that feel personal and enriching. Whether it is wandering through history, experiencing local traditions, or simply getting to know a new environment, the essence of travel lies in several factors. According to the report of Tripadvisor, here are the destinations that received "The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best" title:
Top cities
The top cities in this list include the following destinations:
1- Indonesia's Bali 2- United Kingdom's London 3- United Arab Emirates' Dubai 4- Vietnam's Hanoi 5- France's Paris
Top 10
Other destinations that made it to the list are:
6- Italy's Rome 7- Morocco's Marrakech 8- Thailand's Bangkok 9- Greece's Crete 10- United States' New York City
New Delhi
India's capital city, New Delhi, offers a look into the nation's history, famous street food, and rich culture. It is included in the "The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best" in 22nd position.
Cambodian city
The Cambodian city of Siem Reap was also one of the top travel destinations in 11th position.
Top 20
Here are other cities on the list:
12- Istanbul, Türkiye 13- Cusco, Peru 14- Barcelona, Spain 15- Lisbon, Portugal 16- Tokyo, Japan 17- Kathmandu, Nepal 18- Edinburgh, United Kingdom 19- Hurghada, Egypt 20- Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Others on list
Other destinations include: the Maldives, Budapest (Hungary), Seoul (South Korea), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
