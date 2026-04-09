World's top 7 largest freshwater lakes: Located in US, Canada, India - Check name and more

photoDetails

english

Largest freshwater lakes in the world: The world’s largest freshwater lakes can be measured in different ways, leading to two notable leaders. Lake Baikal in Russia stands as the largest by volume, holding over 23,600 cubic kilometres of water. It is also the deepest lake on Earth and contains nearly 20% of the planet’s unfrozen surface freshwater. In contrast, Lake Superior in North America is the largest freshwater lake by surface area, covering around 82,100 square kilometres. It is the biggest freshwater body in terms of size, even though it holds less water than Lake Baikal.