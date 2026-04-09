World's top 7 largest freshwater lakes: Located in US, Canada, India - Check name and more
Largest freshwater lakes in the world: The world’s largest freshwater lakes can be measured in different ways, leading to two notable leaders. Lake Baikal in Russia stands as the largest by volume, holding over 23,600 cubic kilometres of water. It is also the deepest lake on Earth and contains nearly 20% of the planet’s unfrozen surface freshwater. In contrast, Lake Superior in North America is the largest freshwater lake by surface area, covering around 82,100 square kilometres. It is the biggest freshwater body in terms of size, even though it holds less water than Lake Baikal.
1. Lake Baikal
Lake Baikal, located in southern Siberia, Russia, is the world’s largest freshwater lake by volume. It contains about 23,600 cubic kilometres of water, roughly 20% of the planet’s unfrozen surface freshwater. It is also the deepest lake in the world, reaching a depth of around 1,642 metres, and spans a surface area of 31,722 square kilometres. The lake is renowned for its exceptionally clear waters and unique biodiversity, including species such as the Baikal seal. Estimated to be over 25 million years old, it is one of the oldest lakes on Earth and has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
2. Lake Tanganyika
Lake Tanganyika is the second-largest freshwater lake by volume and the longest freshwater lake in the world. It stretches across Burundi, Zambia, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The lake holds around 18,900 cubic kilometres of water and covers a surface area of 32,900 square kilometres. It is also one of the deepest lakes, reaching nearly 1,470 metres. Its waters support a wide variety of endemic fish species and provide drinking water and livelihoods to millions of people.
3. Lake Superior
Lake Superior, located on the border of Canada and the United States, is the largest freshwater lake by surface area, covering approximately 82,100 square kilometres. It holds about 11,600 cubic kilometres of water, accounting for nearly 10% of the world’s surface freshwater. Known for its cold, clear waters, the lake receives inflow from numerous rivers and drains into Lake Huron. Its scenic coastline, featuring forests, cliffs, and beaches, makes it a popular destination for boating, fishing, and hiking.
4. Lake Malawi
Lake Malawi is the fourth-largest freshwater lake by volume and the ninth-largest by surface area. It lies mainly within Malawi, with portions extending into Mozambique and Tanzania. The lake covers about 29,600 square kilometres and holds approximately 7,725 cubic kilometres of water. With depths reaching up to 706 metres, it is famed for its extraordinary diversity of fish, particularly colourful cichlids. The lake plays a crucial role in supporting local economies through fishing.
5. Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan is the only one of the Great Lakes located entirely within the United States. It has a surface area of around 58,000 square kilometres and a volume of 4,920 cubic kilometres. The lake is vital for drinking water, transport, and recreation. Major cities such as Chicago and Milwaukee lie along its shores, which are known for sandy beaches and dunes. It also supports fishing and boating activities.
6. Lake Huron
Lake Huron, shared by Canada and the United States, covers a surface area of about 59,600 square kilometres and contains around 3,540 cubic kilometres of water. It is home to numerous islands, including Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world. As part of the Great Lakes system, it connects to Lake Michigan through the Straits of Mackinac and supports diverse ecosystems and communities.
7. Lake Victoria
Lake Victoria is the largest tropical lake in Africa and the second-largest freshwater lake by surface area globally, spanning about 68,800 square kilometres. However, its volume is relatively smaller at around 2,700 cubic kilometres due to its shallow depth. Bordering Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, the lake is a crucial resource for transportation, fishing, and agriculture. It is also the primary source of the River Nile. Millions of people depend on Lake Victoria for food and water, with fishing forming the backbone of the local economy.
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