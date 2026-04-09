Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3035462https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-top-7-largest-freshwater-lakes-located-in-us-canada-india-check-name-and-more-3035462
NewsPhotosWorld's top 7 largest freshwater lakes: Located in US, Canada, India - Check name and more
photoDetails

World's top 7 largest freshwater lakes: Located in US, Canada, India - Check name and more

Largest freshwater lakes in the world: The world’s largest freshwater lakes can be measured in different ways, leading to two notable leaders. Lake Baikal in Russia stands as the largest by volume, holding over 23,600 cubic kilometres of water. It is also the deepest lake on Earth and contains nearly 20% of the planet’s unfrozen surface freshwater. In contrast, Lake Superior in North America is the largest freshwater lake by surface area, covering around 82,100 square kilometres. It is the biggest freshwater body in terms of size, even though it holds less water than Lake Baikal.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Lake Baikal

1/7
1. Lake Baikal

Lake Baikal, located in southern Siberia, Russia, is the world’s largest freshwater lake by volume. It contains about 23,600 cubic kilometres of water, roughly 20% of the planet’s unfrozen surface freshwater. It is also the deepest lake in the world, reaching a depth of around 1,642 metres, and spans a surface area of 31,722 square kilometres. The lake is renowned for its exceptionally clear waters and unique biodiversity, including species such as the Baikal seal. Estimated to be over 25 million years old, it is one of the oldest lakes on Earth and has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

 

Follow Us

2. Lake Tanganyika

2/7
2. Lake Tanganyika

Lake Tanganyika is the second-largest freshwater lake by volume and the longest freshwater lake in the world. It stretches across Burundi, Zambia, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The lake holds around 18,900 cubic kilometres of water and covers a surface area of 32,900 square kilometres. It is also one of the deepest lakes, reaching nearly 1,470 metres. Its waters support a wide variety of endemic fish species and provide drinking water and livelihoods to millions of people.

 

Follow Us

3. Lake Superior

3/7
3. Lake Superior

Lake Superior, located on the border of Canada and the United States, is the largest freshwater lake by surface area, covering approximately 82,100 square kilometres. It holds about 11,600 cubic kilometres of water, accounting for nearly 10% of the world’s surface freshwater. Known for its cold, clear waters, the lake receives inflow from numerous rivers and drains into Lake Huron. Its scenic coastline, featuring forests, cliffs, and beaches, makes it a popular destination for boating, fishing, and hiking.

 

Follow Us

4. Lake Malawi

4/7
4. Lake Malawi

Lake Malawi is the fourth-largest freshwater lake by volume and the ninth-largest by surface area. It lies mainly within Malawi, with portions extending into Mozambique and Tanzania. The lake covers about 29,600 square kilometres and holds approximately 7,725 cubic kilometres of water. With depths reaching up to 706 metres, it is famed for its extraordinary diversity of fish, particularly colourful cichlids. The lake plays a crucial role in supporting local economies through fishing.

 

Follow Us

5. Lake Michigan

5/7
5. Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan is the only one of the Great Lakes located entirely within the United States. It has a surface area of around 58,000 square kilometres and a volume of 4,920 cubic kilometres. The lake is vital for drinking water, transport, and recreation. Major cities such as Chicago and Milwaukee lie along its shores, which are known for sandy beaches and dunes. It also supports fishing and boating activities.

 

Follow Us

6. Lake Huron

6/7
6. Lake Huron

Lake Huron, shared by Canada and the United States, covers a surface area of about 59,600 square kilometres and contains around 3,540 cubic kilometres of water. It is home to numerous islands, including Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world. As part of the Great Lakes system, it connects to Lake Michigan through the Straits of Mackinac and supports diverse ecosystems and communities.

 

Follow Us

7. Lake Victoria

7/7
7. Lake Victoria

Lake Victoria is the largest tropical lake in Africa and the second-largest freshwater lake by surface area globally, spanning about 68,800 square kilometres. However, its volume is relatively smaller at around 2,700 cubic kilometres due to its shallow depth. Bordering Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, the lake is a crucial resource for transportation, fishing, and agriculture. It is also the primary source of the River Nile. Millions of people depend on Lake Victoria for food and water, with fishing forming the backbone of the local economy.

Follow Us
Largest freshwater lakesLake BaikalLake TanganyikaUSA largest freshwater lake
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Patchup
Are Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal getting married despite alleged Cheating fiasco? Viral family reunion video sparks buzz - In pics
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Teachings from Guru Granth Sahib and Bhagavad Gita in Aditya Dhar’s directorial, their meaning and the religious conversations around the film
camera icon6
title
Male baldness
World's top countries where men go bald early: Spain tops the list; US, Germany, France all rank high, India ranks at....
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Zubin Bharucha
Meet Man who gave India Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Told RR to keep Rs 10 cr aside for him just after trials, Also Scouted Yashasvi Jaiswal; Know - In Pics
camera icon7
title
least populated countries
World's 'emptiest' nation: Least populated country has less than 900 inhabitants? Check