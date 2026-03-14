World's top 7 largest glaciers: From Alaska to Antarctica - Know the biggest ones on earth
Glaciers are thick, slow-moving sheets of ice and among Earth’s most powerful natural formations. Over thousands of years, glaciers have shaped mountains, carved valleys, and transformed surrounding landscapes. They also hold an enormous share of the planet’s freshwater, nearly 70% of the world’s supply. Most glaciers are found in extremely cold regions such as Antarctica, the Arctic, and high mountain ranges. Although they exist in remote locations, glaciers have a global impact. As the Earth’s climate warms, many glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate, making it increasingly important to understand their role in the environment.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)
Lambert Glacier (Antarctica)
The Lambert Glacier in East Antarctica is the undisputed world's largest glacier, known for its massive size, stretching over 400 kilometers (250 miles) long and draining roughly 8% of the Antarctic ice sheet into the Amery Ice Shelf.
It is often described as an ice stream, with a width exceeding 100 kilometers in some areas. This glacier is the largest by both volume and length.
Seller Glacier (Antarctica)
Seller Glacier is a massive glacier on the western Antarctic Peninsula. It is also recognized as world's largest individual glacier with an area of over 7,000 square kilometers. It is known for producing large tabular icebergs. It has experienced rapid retreat in recent decades following the collapse of the Wordie Ice Shelf.
Antarctic Peninsula Ice Sheet
The Antarctic Peninsula Ice Sheet (APIS) spans approximately 522,000 km² and is particularly vulnerable to climate change because of its relatively northern position and the rapid warming occurring in the region. Functioning as an extensive glacial system, it covers nearly 80% of the Antarctic Peninsula and has an average thickness of around 500 meters. Currently, the APIS is experiencing significant mass loss, with about 87% of its glaciers undergoing retreat.
Malaspina-Seward Glacier (Alaska)
The Malaspina Glacier is the world's largest piedmont glacier, covering approximately 3,900–4,350 sq km in southeastern Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
The Seward Glacier acts as the primary icefield source, channeling flow from the mountains into the larger, fan-shaped Malaspina lobe. It contains, though is losing, large areas of supra-glacial forest.
Thurston Island Glacier No. 1 (Antarctic Islands)
This glacier is located on Thurston Island, situated just off the coast of Antarctica. It spans an area of approximately 5,261 square kilometres. Similar to many glaciers in Antarctica, it remains surrounded by snow and ice throughout the entire year. Due to its large size, it is considered one of the most prominent glaciers among the islands in the surrounding region.
Alexander Island Glacier No. 1 (Antarctic Islands)
Situated on Alexander Island, the largest island in Antarctica, this glacier extends across an area of approximately 4,766 square kilometres. The region is characterized by extensive, thick ice sheets and extreme remoteness. It is also recognized as one of the two major glaciers located on the island.
Wykeham Glacier South (Arctic Canada)
Wykeham Glacier South is located in the Canadian Arctic and spans an area of approx. 3,176 sq km. It lies within an extremely cold and remote environment. The glacier plays a significant role in supplying meltwater to nearby rivers and lakes, contributing to the region’s hydrological system. Owing to its vast size, it is regarded as one of the largest glaciers found outside Antarctica.
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