World's top 7 largest glaciers: From Alaska to Antarctica - Know the biggest ones on earth

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Glaciers are thick, slow-moving sheets of ice and among Earth’s most powerful natural formations. Over thousands of years, glaciers have shaped mountains, carved valleys, and transformed surrounding landscapes. They also hold an enormous share of the planet’s freshwater, nearly 70% of the world’s supply. Most glaciers are found in extremely cold regions such as Antarctica, the Arctic, and high mountain ranges. Although they exist in remote locations, glaciers have a global impact. As the Earth’s climate warms, many glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate, making it increasingly important to understand their role in the environment.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)