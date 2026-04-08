World's top countries where men go bald early: Spain tops the list; US, Germany, France all rank high, India ranks at....

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Baldness Rankings: Pop culture loves the bald Indian uncle stereotype. Bollywood memes, family WhatsApp jokes, hair oil ads - they all reinforce one image: Indian men lose hair fast. But global data tells a completely different story. According to a Medihair survey covering 47 countries, India ranks 29th in male pattern baldness prevalence. Only 34.06% of Indian men experience it. Compare that to Spain (44.5%), Italy (44.37%), France (44.25%), or the United States (42.68%). European and North American men go bald at significantly higher rates than Indians. So where does this stereotype come from? Perception, not reality.

The survey measured the percentage of the male population affected by male pattern baldness across countries. In this photo story, you'll see where India actually stands, which countries top the list, and how Gulf nations, Pakistan, and China compare.