World's top countries where men go bald early: Spain tops the list; US, Germany, France all rank high, India ranks at....
Baldness Rankings: Pop culture loves the bald Indian uncle stereotype. Bollywood memes, family WhatsApp jokes, hair oil ads - they all reinforce one image: Indian men lose hair fast. But global data tells a completely different story. According to a Medihair survey covering 47 countries, India ranks 29th in male pattern baldness prevalence. Only 34.06% of Indian men experience it. Compare that to Spain (44.5%), Italy (44.37%), France (44.25%), or the United States (42.68%). European and North American men go bald at significantly higher rates than Indians. So where does this stereotype come from? Perception, not reality.
The survey measured the percentage of the male population affected by male pattern baldness across countries. In this photo story, you'll see where India actually stands, which countries top the list, and how Gulf nations, Pakistan, and China compare.
Top 5 Countries - Europe Dominates: Spain leads the world at 44.50%, meaning nearly 1 in 2 Spanish men will experience male pattern baldness. Italy follows at 44.37%, France at 44.25%, the United States at 42.68%, and Germany at 41.51%. Croatia, Canada, and Czech Republic also cross the 40% mark. What's common? Most top-ranking countries are in Europe or North America. Mediterranean countries (Spain, Italy, France) occupy three of the top five spots.
Image source: Gemini, Info source: Medihair Survey 2023
Where India Stands: India ranks 29th with 34.06% prevalence. This places it in the bottom half of the list - far below the global perception. For context, every single country in the top 20 has a higher baldness rate than India. The gap between Spain (44.5%) and India (34.06%) is over 10 percentage points. In practical terms, if 100 Spanish men and 100 Indian men were compared, roughly 10 more Spanish men would be bald. India's rate is closer to countries like Greece (34.23%) and Chile (34.07%).
Image source:Freepik, Info source: Medihair Survey 2023
Pakistan and China - Lower Than India: Pakistan ranks 30th at 33.64%, just below India. China sits at 42nd with 30.81%. Both countries have lower baldness prevalence than India, though the differences are relatively small. Pakistan trails India by less than half a percentage point. China's rate is about 3 percentage points lower. Among South Asian nations, India has slightly higher prevalence than Pakistan, but both remain well below Western averages.
Image source: X/@CMShehbaz, X/@BRICStracker, Info source: Medihair Survey 2023
Gulf Nations - Among the Lowest: The United Arab Emirates ranks 19th at 38.10% - the highest among Gulf nations in the survey. Saudi Arabia ranks 15th at 39.75%. However, if we look at the broader Middle East region beyond the top 20, countries like Iran (25th, 35.03%) and Israel (32nd, 33.56%) fall in the mid-range. Gulf nations are not uniformly low; Saudi Arabia actually exceeds several European countries. The UAE's 38.10% is higher than Russia (38.28%) and Switzerland (38.53%).
Image source: Freepik, Info source: Medihair Survey 2023
United States and Germany: The United States ranks 4th at 42.68%. Germany ranks 5th at 41.51%. Both countries have baldness rates significantly higher than India. In the US, more than 4 in 10 men will experience male pattern baldness. Germany's rate crosses 41%. For comparison, that's roughly 8-9 percentage points higher than India. If you lined up 100 American men and 100 Indian men, about 8-9 more Americans would be bald. These are substantial differences, not marginal ones.
Image source: IANS, X/@sidhant, Info source: Medihair Survey 2023
Key Takeaway: Male pattern baldness affects over 40% of men in Spain, Italy, France, the US, and Germany. India, at 34.06%, ranks 29th out of 47 countries surveyed. Pakistan, China, and several Southeast Asian nations rank even lower. The idea that Indian men go bald faster than others doesn't hold up against the data. Geography, genetics, and possibly diet play a role, but the numbers are clear: Europe and North America lead, not South Asia.
So the next time someone cracks a joke about Indian men and hair loss, share this data. The world's baldest men aren't in Mumbai or Delhi. They're in Madrid and Rome.
Image source: Freepik, Info source: Medihair Survey 2023
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