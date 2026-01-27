World's top countries with highest quality of life index: Netherlands or Denmark who topped the list | Check
Highest Quality of Life: Several countries consistently perform at the top of global quality-of-life rankings, driven by a strong mix of economic stability, effective governance, and high social standards. Several factors create environments where residents enjoy long life expectancy, social security, and a high sense of satisfaction with daily life. Check full list here:
Country with highest quality of life index
According to a report by Numbeo, the Netherlands emerged as the country with the highest quality of life index with a score of 213.6
Rank 2- Denmark; Rank 3- Luxembourg
Rank 4- Oman; Rank 5- Switzerland
On sixth position, according to the report by Numbeo, is Finland.
Rank 7- Austria; Rank 8- Germany
Rank 9- Iceland; Rank 10- Norway
