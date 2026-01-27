Advertisement
World's top countries with highest quality of life index: Netherlands or Denmark who topped the list | Check
World's top countries with highest quality of life index: Netherlands or Denmark who topped the list | Check

Highest Quality of Life: Several countries consistently perform at the top of global quality-of-life rankings, driven by a strong mix of economic stability, effective governance, and high social standards. Several factors create environments where residents enjoy long life expectancy, social security, and a high sense of satisfaction with daily life. Check full list here: 

Updated:Jan 27, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Country with highest quality of life index

1/7
1/7
Country with highest quality of life index

According to a report by Numbeo, the Netherlands emerged as the country with the highest quality of life index with a score of 213.6

Top 3

2/7
Top 3

Rank 2- Denmark; Rank 3- Luxembourg

Top 5

3/7
Top 5

Rank 4- Oman; Rank 5- Switzerland 

Rank 6

4/7
Rank 6

On sixth position, according to the report by Numbeo, is Finland. 

Top 8

5/7
Top 8

Rank 7- Austria; Rank 8- Germany

Top 10

6/7
Top 10

Rank 9- Iceland; Rank 10- Norway

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

Best Quality of Life Countries
