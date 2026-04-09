World's top oil-consuming nations: Not China, but THIS country consumes the most oil - Check India's rank

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Global Oil Consumption: Imagine 19 million barrels of oil disappearing every single day. That's what the United States consumes. Enough to fill over 1,200 Olympic swimming pools daily. The US accounts for nearly 19% of all oil burned globally. China follows at 16.4 million barrels per day, and India at 5.6 million. But here's the twist: while America remains the largest consumer, India is growing the fastest. In 2024, India overtook China as the top driver of global oil demand growth. In this photo story, you'll discover which countries consume the most oil, why the US dominates, and how India's surging demand is reshaping the global energy landscape.

Info source: Based on 2024 global oil consumption data from the Energy Institute's Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, US Energy Information Administration (EIA), and IndexBox market analysis.

All AI-generated representative images. (Photo credits: Grok)