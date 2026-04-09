World's top oil-consuming nations: Not China, but THIS country consumes the most oil - Check India's rank
Global Oil Consumption: Imagine 19 million barrels of oil disappearing every single day. That's what the United States consumes. Enough to fill over 1,200 Olympic swimming pools daily. The US accounts for nearly 19% of all oil burned globally. China follows at 16.4 million barrels per day, and India at 5.6 million. But here's the twist: while America remains the largest consumer, India is growing the fastest. In 2024, India overtook China as the top driver of global oil demand growth. In this photo story, you'll discover which countries consume the most oil, why the US dominates, and how India's surging demand is reshaping the global energy landscape.
Info source: Based on 2024 global oil consumption data from the Energy Institute's Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, US Energy Information Administration (EIA), and IndexBox market analysis.
All AI-generated representative images. (Photo credits: Grok)
United States - 19 Million Barrels Per Day: The United States is the world's largest oil consumer. In 2024, it consumed 19 million barrels of oil per day, representing 18.7% of global total. That's more than China and India combined. Around 70% of American consumption comes from the transportation sector, cars, trucks, planes. Another 24% goes to industrial use, including feedstock for plastic production. Residential and commercial use each make up about 3%. Despite a slight decline from 2023, the US remains far ahead of every other country in total consumption.
China - 16.4 Million Barrels Per Day: China ranks second globally, consuming 16.4 million barrels per day in 2024. This accounts for 16.1% of the world total. However, China's consumption actually declined 1.2% from the previous year. The drop is driven by rapidly expanding electric vehicle ownership, rising use of liquefied natural gas for trucking, a declining population, and slowing economic growth. Despite this recent slowdown, China's oil consumption has grown at an average of 4% per year since 2014, reflecting decades of industrial expansion.
India - 5.6 Million Barrels Per Day: India consumed 5.6 million barrels per day in 2024, ranking third globally and covering 5.5% of world consumption. India's consumption surged 3.1% year-over-year, driven by rising demand for transportation fuels and fuels for home cooking. Over the past decade, India's oil consumption has grown at an average of 3.8% per year, one of the fastest rates globally. In 2024, India overtook China as the top source of global oil consumption growth, accounting for 25% of the world's total increase in demand.
Japan, Saudi Arabia, Russia: Japan consumed 3.3 million barrels per day in 2024, ranking fourth. Despite being a smaller economy than China or India, Japan has high per-capita oil consumption due to its advanced industrial base and transportation infrastructure. Saudi Arabia consumed 3.3 million barrels per day, ranking fifth. As a major oil producer, Saudi Arabia uses significant amounts domestically for power generation and transportation. Russia consumed 3.2 million barrels per day, ranking sixth, with much of it going to heating and industrial use.
Brazil, South Korea, Canada: Brazil consumed 2.9 million barrels per day in 2024. The country's agricultural exports and expanding middle class have driven oil demand higher. South Korea consumed 2.5 million barrels per day, reflecting its heavy reliance on oil for manufacturing and transportation. Canada consumed 2.3 million barrels per day. Despite being a major oil producer, Canada uses large amounts domestically due to its vast geography, cold climate requiring heating, and transportation needs.
Why India is Growing Faster Than China: India is projected to be the top country driving oil demand growth through 2030. In 2024 and 2025, India accounts for 25% of total global oil consumption growth. The reasons are clear: India's economy is expanding rapidly, its population is still growing, and vehicle ownership is rising as the middle class expands. Unlike China, India has not yet seen widespread electric vehicle adoption. Transportation fuels and cooking fuels remain heavily oil-dependent. China, by contrast, is shifting to EVs and high-speed rail, which reduces oil demand growth.
Global Oil Consumption Reaches 101.4 Million Barrels Per Day: In 2024, the world consumed 101.4 million barrels of oil per day, a 0.7% increase from 2023. The top 10 oil-consuming countries accounted for 61% of global consumption.
Info source: Based on 2024 global oil consumption data from the Energy Institute's Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, US Energy Information Administration (EIA), and IndexBox market analysis.
All AI-generated representative images. (Photo credits: Grok)
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