Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3035774https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-top-seven-countries-with-highest-gold-reserves-check-how-much-gold-india-holds-3035774
NewsPhotosWorld's top seven countries with highest gold reserves: Check how much gold India holds?
photoDetails

World's top seven countries with highest gold reserves: Check how much gold India holds?

Top 7 countries with highest gold reserves in the world: Long before stock markets, central banks, or digital payments existed, gold was how nations kept score. Centuries later, not much has changed. Countries still stack it, guard it and count on it when everything else goes wrong. Here is a look at the seven nations sitting on the world's largest gold reserves, and where India fits in.

 

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Follow Us

1. United States

1/7
1. United States

The United States sits on the world's largest gold reserve with 8,133 tonnes, and the reasons go back decades. When world leaders gathered at Bretton Woods in 1944 and tied the global financial system to the US dollar, gold flowed into America from every direction, backing the currency that the rest of the world had agreed to trust.

 

Follow Us

2. Germany

2/7
2. Germany

Germany rebuilt itself from the rubble of World War II into one of the world's most formidable economies, and it did so with gold as its backbone. holds the second-largest gold reserves, totalling 3,350 tonnes. The gold still sits there today, a quiet signal of hard-won financial discipline.

 

Follow Us

3. Italy

3/7
3. Italy

Italy holds the record of third largest reserves, totaling 2,452 tonnes. Italy's gold story is also rooted in the post-war decades, when countries operating under fixed exchange rates had little choice but to hold gold to defend the value of their currencies.

 

Follow Us

4. France

4/7
4. France

France has gold reserves amounting to 2,437 tonnes. The country was never comfortable leaving its financial fate in the hands of the US dollar. Those reserves remain a cornerstone of the Banque de France's balance sheet.

 

Follow Us

5. Russia

5/7
5. Russia

Russia's gold story has a sharper, more recent edge as it has one of the world's lagest government stockpiles with over 2,300 tonnes of gold reserves. Being one of the world's largest gold producers helped; Russia could buy straight from its own mines.

 

Follow Us

6. China

6/7
6. China

China's official figure stands at 2,299 tonnes, though many analysts suspect the real number is higher. Beijing is not always forthcoming with its books. As the world's largest gold producer and a voracious buyer, China has been quietly building its reserves for years as part of a broader push to reduce dependence on the dollar and give the yuan a stronger footing on the world stage.

 

Follow Us

7. India

7/7
7. India

India rounds out the top seven, with the Reserve Bank of India holding 880 tonnes of gold. The RBI has been adding to its reserves steadily, and the logic is straightforward, gold is a reliable hedge when global markets get choppy.

Follow Us
Largest Gold reservesUnited states gold reserveIndia gold reservesRBIWorld gold reserves
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh creates history! ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026 — enters global top 10, beats big Hollywood names including Chris Hemsworth & Zendaya, check full list
camera icon7
title
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
camera icon7
title
Global Oil Consumption
World's top oil-consuming nations: Not China, but THIS country consumes the most oil - Check India's rank
camera icon7
title
Floating national park
Not in US or Russia, THIS country has world's only floating national park, it is...
camera icon7
title
Samay Raina
What ‘Still Alive’ reveals about Samay Raina: 5 viral lines winning the internet, the BeerBiceps row, his net worth, and Kashmiri Pandit roots