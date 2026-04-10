World's top seven countries with highest gold reserves: Check how much gold India holds?
Top 7 countries with highest gold reserves in the world: Long before stock markets, central banks, or digital payments existed, gold was how nations kept score. Centuries later, not much has changed. Countries still stack it, guard it and count on it when everything else goes wrong. Here is a look at the seven nations sitting on the world's largest gold reserves, and where India fits in.
1. United States
The United States sits on the world's largest gold reserve with 8,133 tonnes, and the reasons go back decades. When world leaders gathered at Bretton Woods in 1944 and tied the global financial system to the US dollar, gold flowed into America from every direction, backing the currency that the rest of the world had agreed to trust.
2. Germany
Germany rebuilt itself from the rubble of World War II into one of the world's most formidable economies, and it did so with gold as its backbone. holds the second-largest gold reserves, totalling 3,350 tonnes. The gold still sits there today, a quiet signal of hard-won financial discipline.
3. Italy
Italy holds the record of third largest reserves, totaling 2,452 tonnes. Italy's gold story is also rooted in the post-war decades, when countries operating under fixed exchange rates had little choice but to hold gold to defend the value of their currencies.
4. France
France has gold reserves amounting to 2,437 tonnes. The country was never comfortable leaving its financial fate in the hands of the US dollar. Those reserves remain a cornerstone of the Banque de France's balance sheet.
5. Russia
Russia's gold story has a sharper, more recent edge as it has one of the world's lagest government stockpiles with over 2,300 tonnes of gold reserves. Being one of the world's largest gold producers helped; Russia could buy straight from its own mines.
6. China
China's official figure stands at 2,299 tonnes, though many analysts suspect the real number is higher. Beijing is not always forthcoming with its books. As the world's largest gold producer and a voracious buyer, China has been quietly building its reserves for years as part of a broader push to reduce dependence on the dollar and give the yuan a stronger footing on the world stage.
7. India
India rounds out the top seven, with the Reserve Bank of India holding 880 tonnes of gold. The RBI has been adding to its reserves steadily, and the logic is straightforward, gold is a reliable hedge when global markets get choppy.
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