World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026 - Check Full List
The world is home to several breathtaking visa-free islands that Indians can explore in 2026, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and effortless travel. Whether it’s watching golden sunsets over the ocean, wandering through charming coastal towns, or simply soaking in the serenity of island life, these stunning escapes invite Indian travellers to embrace relaxation, adventure, and discovery in their purest form. Check World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026:
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is an island nation located in the Indian Ocean. It continues to be a visa-free destination for Indians, supporting convenient travel with straightforward entry requirements.
Maldives
Maldives is an 'archipelagic' nation with around 1,000 coral islands in the Indian Ocean. As a visa-free destination for Indians, it encourages tourism by offering easy entry and simplified travel experiences.
Mauritius
Mauritius is a volcanic island nation in the Indian Ocean and remains a top visa-free destination for Indians, offering stress-free travel and seamless access for Indian passport holders.
Fiji
Fiji is a country and archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean. The archipelago has nearly 300 islands. The nation stands out as a visa-free destination for Indians, making travel simpler, faster, and more convenient for tourists.
Barbados
Barbados is an island nation in the Caribbean's Lesser Antilles and it is a popular visa-free destination for Indians seeking easy international travel with minimal documentation and quick entry procedures.
Dominica
Dominica is an island country located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This country is a visa-free destination for Indians, allowing hassle-free travel without lengthy paperwork, approvals, or embassy visits beforehand.
