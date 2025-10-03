Worried About High H-1B Cost? 10 Countries Opening Doors For Indians With Eased Visa Rules

2 / 10

Across the Atlantic, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney signaled that Ottawa would soon unveil proposals to absorb displaced H-1B hopefuls. While details are yet to be announced, Canada could reintroduce a visa scheme similar to its 2023 program, which let H-1B holders relocate north for up to three years. That pilot program, capped at 10,000, was snapped up within weeks before closing in July. For Indian professionals priced out of the U.S., Canada is marketing itself as a close, stable, and more affordable alternative.