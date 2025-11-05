Advertisement
NewsPhotosYou Won’t Believe How Long These 5 Sea Creatures Have Been Alive For Centuries — 3 Is Older Than The Pyramids
You Won’t Believe How Long These 5 Sea Creatures Have Been Alive For Centuries — 3 Is Older Than The Pyramids

Explore the ocean’s oldest living creatures, From ancient sharks to nearly eternal jellyfish, these five sea creatures have defied time itself, with one of them believed to be older than the Egyptian pyramids. Swipe through to meet the ocean’s longest living wonders. 

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
BOWHEAD WHALE

BOWHEAD WHALE

The Bowhead Whale, found in Arctic and sub-Arctic waters, is among the longest-living mammals, known to survive for over 200 years. With thick blubber and strong heads to break sea ice, they thrive in extreme cold and age remarkably well.

GREENLAND SHARK

The Greenland Shark, found in icy Arctic waters, is one of Earth’s longest-living vertebrates, surviving over 400 years thanks to its slow growth, cold habitat, and low metabolism.

IMMORTAL JELLYFISH

The Immortal Jellyfish, found in warm oceans, can reverse its aging and return to youth when threatened, making it biologically immortal and one of nature’s most fascinating sea creatures.

BLACK CORAL

Black Coral, found in deep oceans worldwide, can live over 4,000 years. With black skeletons and slow growth, these ancient corals thrive for millennia in the dark, cold sea depths.

ROUGHEYE ROCKFISH

The Rougheye Rockfish, found in the deep cold waters of the North Pacific, is one of the world’s longest-living fish species. Known to live for over 200 years, this deep-sea dweller’s exceptional lifespan is linked to its slow growth, cold habitat, and low metabolism, making it one of the ocean’s most enduring creatures.

