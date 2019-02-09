PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stone of many vital schemes worth over Rs 4,000 crore for Arunachal Pradesh at a function in Itanagar.

Congratulating Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and hailing the state's achievements, PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate the state and the CM that every household here now has electricity connection under 'Saubhagya' scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation."

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of greenfield Hollongi Airport and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote.

He also inaugurated DD Arun Prabha, the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote.

He inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at IG Park in Itanagar.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Northeast, arrived in Assam on Friday evening. On his arrival in the state, black flags were waved at him by All Assam Students Union (AASU) members who also shouted slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

