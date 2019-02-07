PM Narendra Modi to unveil projects, address rally in Tripura on February 9

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tripura on February 9 to address a rally here and inaugurate several projects, including a railway line and a new block at Tripura Institute of Technology campus, said the sources in the Chief Minister's office on Thursday.

The new railway line, spanning 23 km, will connect Garji to Belonia in South Tripura district.

The PM is also scheduled to unveil a statue of Tripura's erstwhile ruler Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya here, the sources said.

A high-level team, comprising Inspector General Rajeev Singh, West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Pratap Singh and SP (security) Sankar Debanth, visited the airport and the rally venue here Wednesday to check the security arrangements, they said.

"A team of Special Protection Group has arrived in Agartala on Tuesday for the PM's programme. Apart from that, Tripura State Rifles personnel and police officers will be deployed in large numbers across Agartala to ensure Modi's security," Debnath stated.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the Prime Minister is set to arrive in Tripura around 3 pm.

After unveiling the statue of the Maharaja, the last ruler of the state, Modi would proceed to Swami Vivekananda Maidan for addressing the public meeting, he added.