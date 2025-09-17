Prime Volleyball League Valued At Rs 500 Crore After Addition Of 10th Franchise Goa Guardians
The Prime Volleyball League (PVL), India’s first franchise-based volleyball tournament, has reached a remarkable milestone with its overall valuation touching Rs 500 crore. The surge in value comes after the inclusion of the league’s 10th franchise, the Goa Guardians, highlighting the rapid growth and increasing commercial appeal of the sport in India.
Trending Photos
Growing Franchise Value
With 10 teams now part of the PVL ecosystem, each franchise is valued between Rs 50-70 crore, depending on performance, sponsorship reach, and fan engagement. This growth marks a sharp rise from its earlier Rs 400 crore valuation when the ninth franchise came on board, showcasing the league’s upward trajectory.
Sponsorship Powerhouse
Sponsorship continues to be the backbone of the PVL’s business model. The league has attracted major partners, including RR Kabel, RuPay, Cred, Amul, Indian Oil, State Bank of India, and many more, ensuring a steady flow of commercial revenue. This strong sponsor lineup reflects the increasing confidence of corporate India in volleyball’s potential as a mainstream sport.
Expanding Media Reach
The PVL has also strengthened its broadcasting and digital presence. Its partnership with Sony Sports Network for TV rights and a global streaming deal on YouTube has expanded its accessibility. Matches are broadcast in multiple Indian languages, helping the sport connect with a wider audience across regions.
Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: How Afghanistan Can Still Qualify For Super Fours Despite Bangladesh Defeat?
Rising Fan Engagement
The league’s popularity has been rising steadily. The second season saw impressive television viewership and a significant spike in digital engagement, with millions of fans following the action online. This growing fan base is helping volleyball regain its place in India’s sporting culture.
Impact on India’s Olympic Dream
The league’s success is being seen as a stepping stone toward India’s long-term Olympic ambitions in volleyball. Increased investments are translating into better infrastructure, grassroots programs, and international exposure for Indian players. Notably, India’s international volleyball ranking has improved from around 120 to 51 in recent years, a sign of progress directly linked to PVL’s influence.
The PVL model stands out because franchise owners hold equity not just in their teams but in the league itself. This alignment ensures long-term stability and sustainable growth. With stronger financial backing, professional structures, and rising popularity, volleyball in India is witnessing a revival that could position it as a serious Olympic contender in the years ahead.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv