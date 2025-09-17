Prime Volleyball League Valued At Rs 500 Crore After Addition Of 10th Franchise Goa Guardians

Growing Franchise Value

With 10 teams now part of the PVL ecosystem, each franchise is valued between Rs 50-70 crore, depending on performance, sponsorship reach, and fan engagement. This growth marks a sharp rise from its earlier Rs 400 crore valuation when the ninth franchise came on board, showcasing the league’s upward trajectory.

Sponsorship Powerhouse

Sponsorship continues to be the backbone of the PVL’s business model. The league has attracted major partners, including RR Kabel, RuPay, Cred, Amul, Indian Oil, State Bank of India, and many more, ensuring a steady flow of commercial revenue. This strong sponsor lineup reflects the increasing confidence of corporate India in volleyball’s potential as a mainstream sport.

Expanding Media Reach

The PVL has also strengthened its broadcasting and digital presence. Its partnership with Sony Sports Network for TV rights and a global streaming deal on YouTube has expanded its accessibility. Matches are broadcast in multiple Indian languages, helping the sport connect with a wider audience across regions.

Rising Fan Engagement

The league’s popularity has been rising steadily. The second season saw impressive television viewership and a significant spike in digital engagement, with millions of fans following the action online. This growing fan base is helping volleyball regain its place in India’s sporting culture.

Impact on India’s Olympic Dream

The league’s success is being seen as a stepping stone toward India’s long-term Olympic ambitions in volleyball. Increased investments are translating into better infrastructure, grassroots programs, and international exposure for Indian players. Notably, India’s international volleyball ranking has improved from around 120 to 51 in recent years, a sign of progress directly linked to PVL’s influence.

The PVL model stands out because franchise owners hold equity not just in their teams but in the league itself. This alignment ensures long-term stability and sustainable growth. With stronger financial backing, professional structures, and rising popularity, volleyball in India is witnessing a revival that could position it as a serious Olympic contender in the years ahead.