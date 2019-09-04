close

Gurdaspur

10 dead in massive explosion at Gurdaspur firecracker factory; several feared trapped

Several fire engines are currently at the spot carrying out the recue work to bring the situation under the control. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: At least ten people died while several others are feared trapped inside a building after a massive explosion took place at a cracker factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Wednesday. 

Bodies of all ten deceased have been evacuated from the building. Several others have been injured in the blast while few others are still believed to be trapped inside the rubble.

The factory is located in Batala area of Gurdaspur. Several fire engines are currently at the spot carrying out the recue work to bring the situation under the control. 

Ten nearby buildings were also damaged in the explosion. 

Punjab Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar expressed his grief on the incident and assured of government's immediate action. 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.) 

