Akali Dal leader shot dead in Amritsar; CBI probe sought

Akali Dal leader Gurdeep Singh has been shot dead near his home at Umarpura village in Majithia of Amritsar district. He was shot multiple times by assailants while returning from the Gurudwara.

Gurdeep Singh was believed to be close to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Meanwhile, SAD had sought CBI inquiry into the murder. Majithia while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, said that threats were issued to him for speaking against the minister-gangster nexus.

"A message has been sent to me that my close political associates will be targeted if I do not stop speaking for justice for former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan who was also murdered in the same way like Gurdeep Singh," he was quoted as telling reporters by IANS.

The police have registered a case against gangster Harmanjit Singh, and four others.