Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh thanks people for Congress victory in Punjab

Punjab's ruling Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats, one of the few states where it did well, while the BJP and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged two seats each.

Amarinder Singh thanks people for Congress victory in Punjab

Chandigarh: Two days after the Lok Sabha elections results, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith in the Congress party.

"I express my gratitude to all workers for their support & hardwork which led to such a good showing in the Lok Sabha polls. Thank you, Punjab for placing your trust in us! I reiterate my commitment to making Punjab #1 again!" he tweeted.

Punjab's ruling Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats, one of the few states where it did well, while the BJP and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged two seats each. Bhagwant Mann was the only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate to win the elections.

Amarinder SinghPunjabAAPArvind Kejriwal
