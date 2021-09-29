Amarinder Singh urges Union Minister Amit Shah to resolve farmers crisis urgently

New Delhi: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday amid speculation of the Congress leader joining the saffron party.

The meeting took place at Shah's residence and lasted for neaarly an hour. After the meeting Singh took to social media and informed that in the meeting the discussion was about the farmers’ agitation against farm laws and that he urged the home minister to resolve the crisis urgently.

“Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Discussed prolonged farmers’ agitation against Farm Laws and urged him to resolve crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification," his tweet read.

Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021

On Tuesday, Captain Amarinder Singh arrived in New Delhi amid another political development as Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation a Congress chief, just months after being nominated to the post. Shortly after Singh's arriving, he told reporters that he had come to vacate Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab CM in New Delhi. “I am not going to meet any politician,” he had said.

Sidhu resigned from the post citing displesure over the first cabinet expansion, allocation of portfolios and appointments on crucial posts. Sidhu has said he would not accept tainted ministers being brought back by new CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The cricketer-turned-politician, in a video statement said his only religion is to make people`s lives better, said he had fought for justice and for Punjab's agenda. "What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised," he said. "I don`t have any personal rivalry with anyone; 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," he said, adding, he will continue fighting for truth till his last breath.

Live TV