Man arrested for sharing child porn videos on social media

AMRITSAR: The cyber crime wing of Punjab Police has arrested a man from Amritsar for sharing child porn videos on social media. The Punjab Police has also booked his younger brother in connection with the case.

According to reports, social media giant Facebook had complained to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that the accused were sharing child porn videos through its messaging platform Messenger.

Taking note of the complaint made by Facebook, the Home Ministry directed the cybercrime wing of the Punjab Police to investigate the matter. It was found that the objectionable videos related to child pornography were being shared by two brothers from Amritsar.

In a joint operation, the Amritsar and Lohgarh police arrested Karn, a resident of Amritsar after it was established that he and his brother had shared several child porn videos on Messenger.

According to the police, Karan runs a mobile repair shop, while his brother Lovish is still absconding at the moment. It is to be noted that searching and sharing child pornography on the internet or sharing any videos related to it is a punishable crime.

In such cases, an accused can be charged under various Section 67-B of the Information Technology Act.

As per the provisions of the IT Act, the offence can attract a sentence of 5 years. According to officials, an organisation called 'National Crime for Missing and Exploited Children' has been entrusted to keep an eye on various crimes related to children.

Live TV