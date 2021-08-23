Avoid speaking on sensitive issues: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warns Navjot Sidhu's advisors for 'atrocious' Kashmir remarks

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has cautioned the advisors of the newly appointed state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to avoid making statements on sensitive issues.

According to media reports, the Chief Minister is upset with two advisors of Sidhu after they made “atrocious and ill-conceived" remarks on “sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan".

The Chief Minister has, according to reports, asked Sidhu’s advisors to “stick to giving advice to Punjab Congress chief and not to speak on matters which they are not fully aware of.''

The Punjab Chief Minister had asked them to think about “the implications of their comments" before making such statements.

Captain Amarinder Singh is believed to be very upset with Sidhu’s advisor Pyare Lal Garg questioning his criticism of Pakistan and another controversial statement made by advisor Malwinder Singh Mali on Kashmir.

Expressing “shock" and displeasure over the remarks made by the two advisors, who were recently appointed by Sidhu, the Chief Minister said those remarks were “totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress party on Pakistan and Kashmir.”

The Chief Minister also urged Sidhu to rein in his advisors before they end up "doing more damage to India's interests". This was the second time in four days that Captain Amarinder Singh rebuked Team Sidhu for making insensitive comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

Mali had courted controversy by saying that Kashmir was a separate country and both India and Pakistan were its illegal occupants. The other Sidhu advisor, Pyare Lal Garg had reportedly questioned Capt Singh's criticism of Pakistan.

It may be noted that despite strong objections by Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu had taken over as the new chief of the Punjab Congress last month.

