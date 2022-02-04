ED arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew on charges of money laundering ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh 'Honey', nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said on Friday.

The central agency officials said that Honey was arrested from Jalandhar following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case.

#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on Thursday evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case: Sources pic.twitter.com/6ciwmY1mhX — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The arrest was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on Thursday evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash.

The arrest comes just days ahead of polling for the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly. Voting will be held on February 20, while the results will be out on March 10.

Live TV