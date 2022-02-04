हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab assembly elections 2022

ED arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew on charges of money laundering ahead of assembly polls

ED officials said Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh 'Honey' was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late at night.

ED arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi&#039;s nephew on charges of money laundering ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh 'Honey', nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said on Friday.

The central agency officials said that Honey was arrested from Jalandhar following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case.

 

 

The arrest was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

 

 

Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash.

The arrest comes just days ahead of polling for the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly. Voting will be held on February 20, while the results will be out on March 10.

Tags:
Punjab assembly elections 2022Enforcement DirectorateCharanjit Singh Channimoney launderingBhupinder Singh 'Honey'
