Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Amit Shah today, his 3rd visit to Delhi in one month

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister and Congress veteran Captain Amarinder Singh is due to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital again on Monday. This will be his third visit to the national capital in one month ever since he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

His meeting with Shah has triggered intense speculations about Captain floating his own political party and joining hands with the BJP or entering a seat-sharing alliance with the latter in poll-bound Punjab.

According to sources, during his meeting with Shah, Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to discuss ways to find an amicable solution to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three central farm laws with the Union Home Minister.

Singh had quit the Punjab chief minister’s post last month citing ‘humiliation’ by the Congress central leadership, triggering yet another crisis in the faction-ridden Punjab Congress. He also later called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced".

Singh had earlier met Shah and BJP president JP Nadda and other top leaders in New Delhi. Sources close to him have said that the Punjab Congress veteran is keeping ‘all his options open’ at the moment.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also thrown enough indications that it is also willing to work with the Captain, provided a resolution over the farmers’ protests is found.

The former Punjab chief minister had also threatened to field a strong candidate against state party chief and bete noire Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming assembly polls.

Shortly after resigning as Punjab CM, Captain Singh had attacked Sidhu and called him a ''drama master and a dangerous man.'' Singh also accused Sidhu of behaving like a “Super CM" with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along.’’

Hitting out at state minister Pargat Singh for trying to link him with BJP, Singh had recently said that the hockey player-turned-politician and Navjot Singh Sidhu have "nothing better to do than cook up ridiculous stories for cheap publicity".

The former Punjab Chief Minister also slammed Harish Rawat, the Congress in charge of the state, over the preposterous lies being floated by various party leaders in a clear bid to cover up their mishandling of the crisis in the state.

