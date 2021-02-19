Car mows down cyclist, drives with body on roof for 10 km in Punjab's Mohali, accused held

Mohali: A car in Punjab's Mohali drove around with the dead body of a cyclist that it had mowed down on its roof for nearly 10km before they body was dumped and speeding away.

The police arrested the car driver, identified as Nirmal Singh, who was going from Zirakpur to Khamano on Wednesday morning when he allegedly hit 35-year-old Dhurinder Mandal who was on a bicycle.

The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence, not amounting to culpable homicide) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and seized the vehicle.

According to information, the car and a cyclist collided near C block of Aerocity in Mohali. Due ot the impact of the collision, the cyclist landed on the roof of the car. But the car did not stop and kept on driving on the streets of Mohali carrying the corpse of the cyclist.