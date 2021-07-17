Navjot Singh Sidhu meets PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, calls him 'elder brother'

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar and several MLAs on Saturday, amid mounting speculation over whether the party will appoint the cricketer-turned-politician as the next head of its state unit.

After the meeting with Jakhar, which lasted more than half-an-hour, Sidhu said he is his elder brother and a guiding force. Jakhar, in turn, described Sidhu as a capable man.

Sidhu left his residence in Patiala and reached Jakhar's residence in Panchkula about 65 km away around 10.45 am, an aide said. After meeting Jakhar, Sidhu met other party leaders, including some ministers, in Chandigarh.

He reached out to Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Lal Singh, who are considered close to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu also met Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLAs Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kulbir Singh Zira and Davinder Singh Ghubaya. Talking to reporters, Randhawa said "all is well" in the party.

The meetings come in the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress following differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

On Friday, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi in an apparent bid to arrive at a truce formula over the state unit revamp.

Also present at the meeting were AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said reports of Sidhu's elevation had irked Amarinder Singh and he had written to Sonia Gandhi expressing strong resentment over the developments.

Sidhu's meetings with the party legislators have come on a day when Harish Rawat flew down to Chandigarh to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.