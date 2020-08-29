हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh goes into self-quarantine after 2 Congress MLAs test COVID-19 positive

The MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, got tested for the disease after the one-day monsoon session.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh goes into self-quarantine after 2 Congress MLAs test COVID-19 positive

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh quarantined himself after two Congress MLAs who met him during the assembly session in Chandigarh on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. The MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, got tested for the disease after the one-day monsoon session. Singh and Zira represent Shutrana and Zira seats, respectively.

"Punjab chief minister @capt_amarinder has decided to go into 7-day self quarantine, as per government protocol and the advise of his doctors, after two MLAs who met him in the Vidhan Sabha tested positive for #COVID19," tweeted Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to the chief minister. 

"He (Nirmal Singh) got himself tested on August 25 and then his report was negative. Based on this report, he entered the House," Speaker Rana K P Singh said to news agency PTI. After Singh felt feverish on Friday, he got himself tested again and was found positive for the disease, the speaker said, adding that the MLA was in the House for about 15 minutes.

The speaker said his primary contacts would be traced and tested for the infection. Zira got himself tested for COVID-19 after the session, Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.

The 12th session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha began at 11 am with strict protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The speaker had made a coronavirus negative test report mandatory for ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the session. Only one member per bench was allowed to sit in the House to ensure social distancing.

Amarinder Singh Congress COVID-19 Coronavirus
23 Punjab ministers, MLAs test COVID-19 positive 2 days ahead of Assembly session: CM Amarinder Singh
