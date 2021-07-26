Punjab govt allows reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from today as COVID-19 cases decline

CHANDIGARH: With COVID-19 cases in the state declining, the Punjab government has allowed government-run, affiliated, aided and private schools to reopen for classes 10, 11 and 12 from Monday (July 26) onwards.

The state education department had on Sunday issued a detailed document on guidelines to be followed by the heads of such educational institutions.

As per the guidelines, only fully vaccinated teachers and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attends the schools in person. Besides, children who want to attend physical classes will have to give written parental consent.

Punjab Govt allows reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 & 12 from today. "We're calling students in a staggered manner. Almost all of our staff is fully vaccinated," says Principal, Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Mall Road, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/gmYYFMGCE0 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

The option of online classes will continue. The reopening of schools in the state came after a drop in COVID-19 cases resulting in lockdown relaxations. The schools are being reopened following all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had stated that if the pandemic situation is under control in the coming weeks, the remaining classes will also be allowed to open from August 2.

The schools will reopen for students after nearly four months of the second Covid-19 wave having peaked in March this year and all educational institutions being ordered shut by the administration in response.

School heads have also been directed to compile data of all students/teachers who test positive and those who get fully vaccinated. For the purpose, a ‘Covid link’ has been activated on ePunjab portal, which teachers have to update daily, says the order.

All schools and hostels, which were temporarily turned into Covid Care Centres, have to be fully sanitised before being opened for students.

If the strength of students is large in a school and social distancing norms are not maintainable, then the school head/management may take a decision whether to hold classes in two shifts or call the students on alternate days, at their own level. Also, school heads cannot physically call students from any other classes except those in class 10 to 12.

Staff and students belonging to containment zones shall not be allowed to attend school and other educational institutions, until the containment zone is denotified.

Students and staff shall be also advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones, says the guidelines.

All recommendations made by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are to be followed — like all employees who are at higher risk, ie the elderly, those pregnant and those who have underlying medical conditions are to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with students.

