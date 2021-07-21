हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amarinder Singh

Won't meet till he apologises publicly: Amarinder Singh stands firm after Navjot Sidhu named new Punjab Congress chief

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's media advisor refuted all reports which claimed that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to meet the CM saying the meet will not scheduled till the latter publicly apologises for his derogatory remarks.

Won&#039;t meet till he apologises publicly: Amarinder Singh stands firm after Navjot Sidhu named new Punjab Congress chief

New Delhi: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral on Tuesday categorically refuted all reports which claimed that newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to meet the CM. He said that the Capitan will not meet Sidhu till the latter publicly apologises for his derogatory remarks on social media. The cricketer-turned-politician was named as Punjab Congress chief on July 18, ahead of 2022 Assembly polls.

"Reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking time to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are totally false. No time has been sought. No change in the stance. The Chief Minister will not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," Thukral said in a tweet.

Senior Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra in a statement said the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and is welcomed but the issues between need to be resolved.

"... I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him", he said. 

Mohindra claimed that Captain Amarinder Singh is the leader of the Congress legislative party and also heads the cabinet making thus making him 'duty bound' to follow the CM. 

Amarinder SinghNavjot Singh SidhuCongressPunjabPunjab Assembly election 2022
