Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off 3 New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar: Check Route, Timing, Expected Fare, Other Details

New Amrit Bharat Trains For Bihar: Ahead of the state assembly polls, Bihar has got yet another gift from the Indian Railways. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated seven new train services from Bihar, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains aimed at providing affordable long-distance travel options for lower and middle-income passengers.

Developed by Indian Railways, the Amrit Bharat Express has become a symbol of modernization in the country’s railway system. The train is not just a fast and affordable travel option, but it also comes equipped with advanced features such as semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways, and talk-back units. For the first time, advanced technology has been introduced in non-AC coaches as well for passenger safety.

New Amrit Bharat Routes

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday virtually flagged off new train services from New Delhi, while Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted a symbolic inauguration at Patna Junction.

The newly launched Amrit Bharat Express trains will connect Darbhanga–Madar (Ajmer), Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli (Hyderabad), and Chhapra–Anand Vihar (Delhi). Alongside, four new passenger trains have been introduced on shorter regional routes within Bihar: Jhajha–Danapur, Patna–Buxar, Nawada–Patna, and Patna–Islampur.

The Amrit Bharat Express—positioned as a more affordable counterpart to the premium Vande Bharat trains—represents the Centre’s broader push to modernise rail services while keeping them accessible to millions of everyday travellers.

Train Numnber, Stations And Fare

Train No. 15293/15294 Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli–Muzaffarpur Amrit Bharat Express (Weekly) will operate via Hajipur, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, and Kazipet.

Train No. 19623/19624 Madar–Darbhanga–Madar Amrit Bharat Express (Weekly) will operate via Kamtaul, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Gomti Nagar, Kanpur, Tundla, and Jaipur.

Train No. 15133/15134 Chhapra–Anand Vihar–Chhapra Amrit Bharat Express (Twice Weekly) will operate via Siwan, Thawe, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh (Lucknow), and Kanpur.

The details of the trains are yet to be uploaded on the IRCTC website. While the fare is yet to be made public, the likely fare for Darbhanga and Madar will be around Rs 800 while that of Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli will be around Rs 1,000. On the other hand, the fare of Chhaptra-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat is likely to be around Rs 500.

Previously, Bihar had 10 Amrit Bharat trains operational. With the launch of these three new trains, the state’s connectivity will further improve. This marks an important step towards realizing the vision of “Viksit Bihar Se Viksit Bharat” (Developed India through a Developed Bihar).