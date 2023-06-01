Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Confirmed, Launch In July

Karnataka will soon get its second Vande Bharat Express as Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi confirmed the launch of the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express. The minister announced on Thursday in Hubballi that the state will get a second Vande Bharat Express train in July, which will run between Bengaluru and Dharwad. Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express on the Mysuru-Chennai route, which was the first semi-high speed train in the South India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express train between Mysuru and Chennai.

It is expected that PM Modi will flag off the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express in July. Union Minister Joshi stated that he had spoken to the Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard, reported PTI. "All preparations for running the super fast train are complete. The Union railway minister has given assurance to inaugurate the new train by July," he added.

The people have expressed their happiness over the new train between Bengaluru and Dharwad as it connects north Karnataka with state capital Bengaluru. "The people of twin cities -- Hubballi and Dharwad -- can experience the much sought after finest rail service after the introduction of the Vande Bharat train," Pralhad Joshi stated.

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is an important centre for thousands of people, who travel on the Indian Railways trains to other cities in the South India, including Chennai and Hubballi.

Recenlty, the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi station in Karnataka was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the state in March, when he launched the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express.

Sharing the pride and joy of achieving the world record, the Ministry of Railways retweeted a photograph showing a golden coloured board that said ‘You are at world’s longest platform Hubballi 185m/1507m’. “New accomplishments for #NewIndia!” the railway ministry said.