Bengaluru Metro fares to go up by 5% from next week; Check the latest price

Namma Metro fares hike: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced it's first annual fare revision, which will take effect from February 9, 2026. The announcement follows the guidelines set by FFC( First Fare Fixation Committee), established under the Metro Railways( Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002.

Commuting on Namma Metro is already among the most expensive metro rail systems in India. The BMRCL has announced a 5 per cent fare increase.

The move to annual fare revisions signals a policy shift aimed at avoiding sharp price jumps seen in the past, including the 51.55 per cent average hike after a seven-year gap. Officials said more frequent, incremental increases would help maintain financial stability while sparing commuters from sudden and heavy fare shocks.

How much commuters will pay now?

Under the revised fare structure that will take effect from next week, ticket prices will rise by Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare slabs.

The minimum Namma Metro fare has been raised from ₹10 to ₹11, while the maximum fare has gone up to ₹95 from the earlier ₹90. The revised fares apply across the metro’s entire operational network spanning about 96 km.

In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the fare revision was carried out in line with the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The corporation noted that the committee’s recommendations are binding.

According to the release, an annual automatic fare revision will come into effect from February 9, 2026, marking one year since the implementation of the FFC-recommended fares on February 9, 2025. The latest revision involves a marginal increase ranging from ₹1 to ₹5 across 10 fare zones on the 96.10-km network.

Why there's a capping at 5 per cent?

BMRCL said its audited financial statements showed operating costs rose by 10.20 per cent when the 2024–25 figures (as of March 31, 2025) were compared with the base year data for 2023–24 (as of March 31, 2024).

However, the corporation added that the fare hike was capped at 5 per cent, in line with the guidelines laid down by the Fare Fixation Committee.

Existing fares to remain unchanged

Although BMRCL confirmed that existing fare concessions will remain unchanged. It further said that Smart card and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users will continue to get a 5 per cent discount during peak hours and a 10 per cent concession during non-peak hours. The revised fare structure, however, will be applicable to tourist cards and group tickets.

Explaining the move, BMRCL said the modest annual revision is aimed at maintaining financial stability and dependable services, while preventing steep fare hikes in the future. The corporation added that gradual adjustments aligned with inflation and operating expenses would help shield commuters from sudden and infrequent increases.

Revised fares

0–2 km: Rs10 → Rs11

2–4 km: Rs 20 → Rs 21

4–6 km: Rs 30 → Rs 32

6–8 km: Rs 40 → Rs 42

8–10 km: Rs 50 → Rs 53

10–15 km: Rs 60 → Rs 63

15–20 km: Rs 70 → Rs 74

20–25 km: Rs 80 → Rs 84

Above 25 km: Rs 90 → Rs 95