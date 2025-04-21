Advertisement
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Bihar To Get 'Namo Bharat Express': Jaynagar To Patna In Just 5 Hours; PM Modi To Flag-Off Semi-High Speed Train On....

Bihar Namo Bharat Express: Rajya Sabha MP and JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the third Namo Bharat Express for the state on April 24.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Namo Bharat Express: The Vande Bharat Express train and Namo Bharat trains have been a cynosure the Indian Railways passengers. Ahead of Bihar elections, the Narendra Modi government is all set to give a connectivity boost to the state. Rajya Sabha MP and JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the third Namo Bharat Express for the state on April 24.

"Bihar residents will get the gift of a state-of-the-art train. Eastern India's first high-speed 'Namo Bharat Train' will run between Jaynagar (Madhubani) and the capital Patna and will cover this distance in just 5 hours 30 minutes," said Jha.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi  will be visiting Madhubani on 24 April and will flag off the train. "A new era of regional train connectivity will begin in Bihar. Progress will get a new speed," he said.

At present, the Jaynagar to Patna travel by existing trains takes around 7.30 to 8 hours with fares ranging between Rs 400 and Rs 550. The introduction of the Namo Bharat train on the route will reduce the travel time by at least two hours. 

Bihar already has two Vande Bharat Express in service. One between Patna and Howrah and the other between Patna and Ranchi. The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express takes around 6 hours while the Patna to Howrah takes around 6.35 hours, as per the IRCTC train schedule.

Notably, the Indian Railways is also considering rolling out the sleeper Vande Bharat Express between Bihar's Saharsa to New Delhi. According to reports, the Vande Bharat train from Saharsa to New Delhi will operate via the Samastipur-Hajipur route. It is likely that the train will start from Saharsa and reach New Delhi via Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patliputra (Patna), DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction), and Lucknow. However, the official route will be announced later.

