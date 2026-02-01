Budget 2026: 7 Bullet train corridors announced in major boost to connectivity

India is set to accelerate its push toward future-ready infrastructure with the development of seven high-speed rail corridors aimed at strengthening connectivity between major cities, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama in Union Budget 2026-2027. The proposed corridors are envisioned as “growth connectors,” designed to support faster, cleaner, and more sustainable passenger transportation across the country.

The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. "In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," she said.

The Finance Minister announced several initiatives by the Government for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure. She said the Government will continue to focus on developing infrastructure in cities with over 5 lakh population (Tier II and Tier III), which have expanded to become growth centres. Some of the major announcements included:

* Seaplane VGF Scheme to be introduced to provide support for operations

* New Dedicated Freight Corridors connecting Dankuni in East, to Surat in West

* 20 new National Waterways (NW) over next 5 years

* Training Institutes will be set up as Regional Centres of Excellence for development of required manpower

The finance minister also announced that public capex has been increased to ₹12.2 lakh crore in FY 2026–27. She announced setting up of dedicated REITs to accelerate recycling of significant real estate assets of CPSEs.

* Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to provide prudently calibrated partial credit guarantees to lenders

* Allocation of ₹5,000 crore per City Economic Region (CER) over five years

* Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme to increase the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6% to 12% by 2047

This is a developing story.