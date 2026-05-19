Chennai Suburban Rail Network gets connectivity boost with Rs 993 cr Arakkonam-Chengalpattu 68 km doubling project

In a move that will bolster the connectivity of the Chennai Suburban Rail Network, the Indian Railways has approved the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project (68 km) of Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 993 crore. The decision reinforces its commitment towards safer, faster and more efficient rail transportation across the country. The section forms part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam.

The Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated that the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency. The minister said the project will strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel.

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The approval of the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project marks another significant step in Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise rail infrastructure, enhance network capacity and improve operational efficiency across key corridors. The project is expected to strengthen suburban and freight connectivity, support regional industrial growth and provide faster, safer and more reliable transportation services.

At present, the existing double line section is operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, and traffic is expected to increase further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation. The doubling work will help reduce detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban services, said the railways.

The route serves several major economic and industrial hubs including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai, along with important automobile, cement and manufacturing industries, it said. The proposed Parandur Airport project near Kancheepuram is also located close to the alignment, further increasing the strategic importance of the route.

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The Chennai Suburban Railway network is India's second-largest commuter rail system by route length. It spans over 1,200 kilometers and serves as the backbone of public transit for Chennai and its neighboring districts. Operated by the Southern Railway, the network runs around 1,000 services daily across four primary operational lines: the North Line, West Line, South Line, and the largely elevated Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).